Why decision makers need to be gender aware and sensitive

By  Guest Writer

Notice that all decision makers here are men, their interpretation of events can be biased and mostly based on the male perspective.

I feel that Daily Monitor’s January 19’s story titled ‘’Women banned from occupying front seats in trucks’’ needed correction. This piece shows discrimination that can happen when those in power like the chairman of the market vendors and the chairman of city transporters are not gender sensitive. They will make decisions that harm certain groups of people, in this case women.

