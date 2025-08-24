Why flexible work is a win-win solution beyond 9-to-5

The Covid-19 pandemic remains, to this day, one of the greatest disturbances of our time. It didn’t just hit health or the economy; it turned work as we knew it on its head. It revealed in the Thriving in the corporate world just how vulnerable traditional work structures were in the face of a crisis. Suddenly, it became clear that all our traditional ways of working weren’t as unshakeable as we thought.

But here’s the part we didn’t expect: out of all the disruption, something good actually came up. Turns out, people can work differently and still get things done. Maybe even better than before.

Flexible working arrangements were once considered a rare privilege, with only a select ‘special people’ getting to enjoy a few days a month, when they can still work without reporting to the office.

Today, however, driven by technological advancements and evolving workforce expectations, flexible work is now beyond merely a matter of convenience but rather represents a fundamental aspect of professional engagement, and has first cemented its position as a pervasive global trend.

As an HR practitioner, I can attest that embracing this shift and ensuring that staff have at least one day each week to work from home is essential to employee well-being. The era of chaining employees to office desks five or more days a week is steadily giving way to more trusting, empowering models of work.

Important to note, is that with the world adopting flexible schedules, remote work options, and hybrid models of work, there has been a link to enhanced employee satisfaction.

By granting people greater autonomy over how and where they work, companies are discovering that this not only enhances work-life balance but also fosters employees who are more engaged, motivated, have better mental health, and ultimately are more productive.

A recently released study by the international journal, Science Publishing Group, revealed the growing link between flexible work and employee satisfaction within Uganda’s private sector. The data stated that 70 percent of senior managers and 60 percent of professionals were more satisfied with flexible or remote work. That’s not a small thing.

The study further demonstrated that organizations actively supporting remote work with robust communication strategies, appropriate digital tools, wellness initiatives, and flexible schedules reinforce what many HR leaders already observe: employees value autonomy, and when it is granted, they thrive, so does the company.

Nevertheless, we need not pretend this works on autopilot. We must acknowledge that not all employers can offer remote or flexible arrangements because of the nature of their operations; some roles require physical presence, specialised equipment, or direct customer interaction. Even in jobs where remote work is possible, it’s important to recognise that flexibility can be abused if not properly managed.

Clear measures help protect productivity and fairness, for example, maintaining availability within normal working hours, and ensuring deliverables are met to the same standard as in-office work. These guidelines safeguard trust and ensure that flexibility works for both the employer and the employee.

Furthermore, companies need to put in the effort. These could include regular manager check-ins that go beyond task updates to interactions to understand employee well-being. It means offering data packages and internet allowances to ease the execution of tasks if someone is working remotely.

That said, the link between an employee's success at work and their home life is a reality. We have to treat people like whole humans, not just employees.

Because the truth is, someone’s work life and home life aren’t two separate boxes. They spill into each other. If one’s messy, the other usually suffers too.

To make sure this reaches its greatest potential, collaboration is essential. Government and policymakers have a unique opportunity to lead by example by piloting flexible work arrangements in public agencies, which will admittedly demonstrate the benefits of flexible work and also set a precedent for private sector adoption.

Sure, not all HR managers are ready for this shift. Some are still holding on to the old ways. But from what I’ve seen, and from what the numbers say, flexible work benefits everyone: employees, companies, and even clients.

Susan Sharon Kabedha, Human Resources Officer



