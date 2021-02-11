Why I sympathise with some MPs

Please bear in mind that the title of this article is discriminative by the virtue of using the word ‘some’. In the business world, there is a saying that “your customer is your boss.” By extension, this applies to politics too, although it is not always the case in this field. Some of the MPs who were intransigent to the voters’ will, for instance, during the Togikwatako saga, have been punished through the ballot box.

There are some MPs who opposed the lifting of term limit, which was a safety valve to keep the country away from a dictatorship and have not made it back to the Parliament such as Proscovia Salaamu Musumba (ex-Bugabula MP), Augustine Ruzindana (ex-Ruhama MP), etc.

There are also MPs who supported the removal of age limit, which was the last safety valve to keep the country away from life presidency, but were penalised by being voted out in the recent polls. Minister of State for Education Dr John Chrysestom Muyingo has attested to this fact.



Parliament has failed to work for the people, especially when their efforts are needed most. For instance, they failed the public by passing the OTT law, Mobile Money Tax Act, et cetera. They do not even explain to the public why they vote for positions that are contrary to the expectation of their voters. After joining Parliament, many MPs forget that the voters are their bosses. This then haunts them through the gratuitous demands the public makes such as money for school fees for their children and digging of boreholes, among others.

Yusuf Wasswa,

wasswayusuf111@gmail.com

