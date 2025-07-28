Why invisible assets matter more than factories

As global investments in intangible assets reach $7.6 trillion, Uganda must urgently adapt its economic strategy to remain competitive in the digital age. Uganda stands at a critical juncture.

While Vision 2040 emphasises infrastructure development and industrialisation, a quiet revolution in the global economy suggests we may be looking in the wrong direction.

According to the World Intangible Investment Highlights 2025 report, intangible assets, software, intellectual property, brands, and organisational knowledge now drive economic growth three times faster than traditional physical investments. This shift has profound implications for Uganda's economic trajectory.

Consider India, whose intangible investments grew at 7 percent annually between 2011, 2022, with over 50 percent concentrated in software and databases.

This strategic focus transformed India from a services outsourcer to a global technology powerhouse. Uganda, with its young, tech-savvy population and growing digital economy, could follow a similar path—but only if we recognise and act on this opportunity.

Uganda's fintech sector already demonstrates the power of intangible assets. Companies like Airtel Money and MTN Mobile Money have created more economic value through their software platforms and customer networks than many traditional manufacturers.

Their true assets aren't physical branches but algorithms, user data, and brand trust, all intangible yet incredibly valuable. The telecommunications sector tells a similar story. Operators invest heavily in network infrastructure, but their competitive advantages stem from service innovation, customer experience systems, and brand strength.

These intangible investments explain why some operators thrive while others struggle despite similar network coverage. East Africa's economic leadership increasingly depends on intangible asset accumulation. Kenya's "Silicon Savannah" thrives on software development and innovation hubs. Rwanda positions itself as a continental technology leader through strategic investments in digital capabilities. Tanzania pursues financial technology innovations.

Uganda risks falling behind without a coherent intangible investment strategy. The recently launched National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy provides a framework, but implementation remains slow. While neighbouring countries attract international technology companies and nurture local startups, Uganda's investment policies still favour traditional manufacturing—a sector where we face intense competition from established players.

Vision 2040's goals remain relevant, but achieving them requires recognising that modern industrialisation looks different from the past. Today's factories run on artificial intelligence and data analytics. Agricultural transformation depends on precision farming software and satellite imagery.

Even traditional manufacturing competitiveness stems from design capabilities and process innovations—all intangible assets. Uganda's education system must evolve accordingly. While engineering and technical skills matter, the economy increasingly rewards creativity, problem-solving, and digital literacy.

Universities should emphasise software development, data science, and innovation management alongside traditional disciplines. The private sector must invest in employee training and organisational capabilities—investments that don't appear on balance sheets but drive productivity. Government policy must adapt to this new reality. Tax incentives that favour physical assets over R&D spending handicap our competitiveness.

Intellectual property protection remains weak, discouraging innovation investment. Banking regulations make it difficult to finance intangible assets, forcing entrepreneurs to rely on expensive informal credit.

Most critically, we must measure what matters. Over 60 percent of global intangible investment goes unmeasured in official statistics. Uganda's economic planning suffers from even larger blind spots. Without accurate data on software investment, brand value, and organisational capabilities, policymakers navigate without maps. Uganda's young population represents enormous potential for intangible asset creation.

Our entrepreneurs demonstrate world-class innovation when given opportunities. The question isn't whether Uganda can compete in the intangible economy, but whether we'll recognise and seize this opportunity before it's too late. The invisible revolution has already began. Uganda's economic future depends on embracing assets we cannot see but whose impact profoundly shapes our prosperity. The time for action is now.

Written by Dean Natukunda



