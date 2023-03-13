Why merging electricity sector agencies is proper governance

Merging of the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL), Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) and Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has been long overdue because it will help achieve greater efficiency as a core component of government reform, the merger is indeed logical and objective, which will streamline energy sector by mitigating wastage of resources through overlapping functions among electricity agencies.

It is, therefore, unsurprising that efficiency is increasingly identified as a core public service value alongside more traditional values such as impartiality and legality.

The government lost the ball when it had the goal in sight by disbanding the Uganda Electricity Board, it must be a regrettable scenario.

From early 1991 until the fall of 1999, among the many visible sightings in Kampala was darkness simply because the generation capacity was still so low with old Nalubaale churning out less than 150MW, the electricity sector just needed to be beefed up to elevate its performance through construction of hydro power stations and transmission lines.

In a recent study, the International Monetary Fund identified 71 cases of consolidation programmes in the last 30 years aimed at reducing budgets by more than 5 percent of GDP. These cases include both high income and merging economies and cover a variety of different political systems.

Mergers are most commonly done to reduce costs of operations, expand to new territories and grow revenues which helps in combating deficit.

According to the IMF World Economic Outlook, government expenditures are projected to hold steady at approximately 22 percent of GDP yet in 2021, government expenditure in Uganda amounted to about 22.15 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

As such, the government through mergers is ensuring that existing agencies programmes are efficient and effective and for investments to represent good value for money.

Further, electricity sector is critically sensitive due to the fact that it’s a support system for most factories and massive businesses that operate with heavy duty machines.

Uganda’s economy is made up of the agriculture (24.2percent); industry (25.5 percent); and services (50.3 percent) sectors, which all greatly depend on electricity hence improving economy which insinuates that electricity consumption and economic well-being go hand-in hand.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the size of the economy is projected to have increased toShs162.1 trillion in FY 2021/22 from Shs148.3 trillion registered in FY 2020/21. In FY 2021/22, the economy grew by 4.6 percent in real terms compared to the revised growth rate of 3.5 percent and to be able to maintain this trend of growth a sufficient and constant supply of electricity that is properly managed and regulated is indispensable.

This applies to all areas of a modern economy, beginning with the production sector and the service sector all the way down to private households.

Merging of electricity state agencies is indeed a great move that will eliminate duplication of responsibilities that create a vacuum in government positions and wastage of resources.

With the existing high national debt that has risen to Shs73.8 trillion, soliciting for solutions to cut public expenses is ideal.

This good news about merging in Uganda’s electric power industry means that Uganda will surpass the targets set in United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on sustainable economic development.

Finally key to note, the government should create short-term (10 years) concessions to power distribution contractors to create a competitive working environment for meaningful and sustainable efficiency gains because long-term concessions make companies sway away from the main objectives in relation to performance. Merging will promote good electricity governance.