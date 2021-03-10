Why MPs need seven-year  term to serve the country

Roger Sherman, the only signer of all four founding documents of the US said in 1788: “Nothing renders government more unstable than a frequent change of the persons that administer it.” And I agree with him. A five-year term for MPs charged with passing laws, scrutinising government policy and administration, debating matters of topical interest, vetting the appointment of persons nominated by the President seems rather brief, the nature of which present constraints for their duty execution. I have jotted down seven reasons in defence of this:

Less disruption of our lives. For the people who are focused on trade and development, elections disrupt the smooth running of our economy. The chaos and conflict which characterise our campaigns and elections lead to international travel warnings.

Sectors such as tourism go into steep decline. If the term is increased to seven years, there will be less bloodletting and we can focus on the important work of economic development.

Saving money.

According to a 2021 study by Alliance for Financial Monitoring, the cost for one to become MP is between Shs500m and Shs1b. The report shows that the cost of contesting has been rising since multiparty democracy was restored. These huge sums of money drives both the MPs and the economy into debt.

Taxpayers: They are to fork out huge amount of money for buying a vehicle for each MP. This amount of money for each of the 514 MPs will cost the country dearly. Yet if we increase MPs’ term to seven, the taxpayer will get seven years of work from the vehicle and we save on buying new ones.

Practice makes perfect.

The new MPs are different from the older ones. The old statesman class of MPs consisted of MPs from political elites schooled in the law and with governance. This class has been out campaigned by the more popular musicians, comedians, and broadcasters. These members need time to be trained and equipped to play their role as legislators.

Seven years. A seven-year term will discourage many job seekers who look to political office as a means of steady income. The short five-year term creates a short-term achievable goal for these speculators.

Advertisement

They start calling themselves MP to-be as soon as the MP-elect is sworn in. This leads to unnecessary conflict, de-campaigning and lack of focus for the MP elect. A seven-year term will discourage short-term speculators and allow MPs to focus on their work.

Worn out MPs: The seven-year term will reduce stress on the MP and their family. Many MPs often attend other families’ occasions while absent in their spouses and children’s lives.

This is seen in many cases of MP marital conflicts and painful divorces. A seven-year term will create more time for the MP to be more available for both constituency duties and their marital/parental responsibilities. A healthy political class is critical for a healthy nation.

It is biblical: Unlike five, a seven years are biblical length of a complete period. God created the world in a seven- day cycle. God in the promised land commanded His people to plant and harvest for six years and let the land rest in the seventh year. Seven years will give the MPs enough time to sow legislative seeds whose fruits can be assessed after seven years.

Pastor Martin Ssempa,

ssempam@gmail.com

