Why school management committees, boards of governors matter now more than ever

Uganda’s Education (Pre-primary, Primary and Post-Primary) Act of 2008, particularly its Second and Third Schedules, clearly defines the pivotal roles of School Management Committees (SMCs) for primary schools and Boards of Governors (BoGs) for post-primary institutions (excluding universities and tertiary institutions not covered under the Act).

These roles have become more critical today as the education system undergoes profound transformation, driven by curriculum reforms, regulatory shifts, increasing enrolment, and growing resource constraints.

At the heart of the Act is a vision of decentralised, participatory governance where schools are steered by capable, community-rooted leadership.

SMCs and BoGs are mandated to oversee school management, participate in planning and budgeting, monitor the quality of teaching and learning, support staff welfare, and ensure transparency and accountability.

These responsibilities are further reinforced by national policies such as the Education Sector Strategic Plan (ESSP) and the MoES Guidelines on the Roles and Responsibilities of School Management Committees and Boards of Governors.

Today, the implementation of the new Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) for both lower and advanced secondary education places added responsibility on school governance structures. Designed by the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC), this curriculum emphasises critical thinking, ICT integration, and continuous assessment.

BoGs must ensure school leadership and staff are equipped with the training, resources, and infrastructure to deliver effectively. Likewise, SMCs at the primary level must support school heads in meeting national standards, including those articulated in the National Teacher Policy.

In refugee settlements such as Bidibidi and Rhino Camp, where overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, and under-resourced facilities are daily realities, the role of these governance structures is even more pronounced.

At Rhino Camp High School, for example, the BoG has mobilised parents to contribute toward hiring additional teachers, expanding dormitories, and erecting temporary learning shelters due to the narrowing donor resource envelope. These are not just acts of necessity but reflections of the kind of leadership envisioned in the Third Schedule of the Education Act.

It is commendable that several partners, including Unicef, UNHCR, and Windle International Uganda, have invested in strengthening these governance bodies through targeted training. Their efforts have extended to Centre Management Committees overseeing Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres, reinforcing grassroots capacity in resource management, teacher supervision, and parental engagement.

Looking ahead, SMCs and BoGs must take the lead in promoting and supporting the use of technology for teaching and learning. They can do this by endorsing school ICT integration plans, mobilising resources for digital infrastructure, and connecting with partners for teacher and learner digital literacy initiatives.

This is essential not only for delivering the new curriculum effectively but also for closing the digital divide in rural and underserved areas. In sum, the effectiveness of any school today is tightly linked to the strength and responsiveness of its governance structure.

The Education Act provides the legal foundation, but the demands of modern education require action-oriented, informed, and inclusive leadership.

As Uganda grapples with reform, inequality, and constrained financing, SMCs and BoGs must step forward with strategic, community-anchored leadership.

Only then can our schools truly deliver on the promise of quality education for all, even in the most challenged corners of our nation.

Muhamood Kimera, Program Manager, Windle International Uganda.