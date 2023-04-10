Why skilling should start from primary school

I have been a secondary school teacher for the last 28 years. I have witnessed the death of skills in our schools from primary up to secondary schools yet the Ministry of Education does nothing to correct this.

In the 1970s, when I was a pupil, there was time allocated on the timetable for “hand work” or “art and craft”, which was a training ground for skills development among learners. I want to say from weaving, knitting; making hoe handles, mingling sticks, ropes and strings; I can still make them after so many years. But what about our learners of today, who can’t even cover their books because some schools provide wrappers to them at a cost? Is it business which has blinded us? Physical Education (PE) was also in schools and on the timetable but today, it’s hardly there. If it is, it’s just a matter of formality and compliance.

Slowly by slowly, art and craft and PE have all died in our schools, the children look at any work or activity as punishment because the spirit is not inculcated in them.

All school heads, teachers, parents, local and the central government are all pre-occupied with academic excellence and performances at the expense of skill development for the learners. This is horrible if we are to move our country from an agrarian economy to industrial and manufacturing economy. We indoctrinated the learners that our education should produce a workforce for offices (white collar jobs) yet industries need people with skills and putting on aprons, not neckties in offices.

Recently, I was signing up learners on the Education Management Information System for Learner Identification Numbers, a requirement of the Ministry of Education and Sports. When I asked the learners what skills they had, 90 percent of them did not have any skill, even in sports. I asked them why, and the answer was simple, “we were not given any skills in our former schools” (primary schools) mostly.

The government is emphasizing skilling the youth, which youth will be skilled with no interest, passion or love for hand and physical work. The Directorate of Industrial Training has extended to secondary schools and awarding certificates for the world of work skills displayed by learners. These certificates are recognised both locally and internationally.

What is surprising is that the skills were already killed among the children in primary schools and thus very difficult to start them in secondary schools. I am, however, happy with a few secondary schools, especially girls’schools, which are trying so much to revive skills training among learners.

The Ministry of Education must do something about this. The head teachers of primary schools are focusing on academic performance because it’s tangible and its proof of hard work and can earn one promotion, unlike PE and craftwork. Pressure should be put on head teachers to produce all-round learners; with both academic and vocational skills. I know of a school where the head teacher can cause you to be transferred because of wasting time for learning, its worse in private schools.

The Education ministry should do something about this, not all the children who go to schools may excel academically, therefore, they need these skills to make them earn a livelihood. DIT in secondary school is a very welcome innovation but they need to train teachers on what to do. Secondary school teachers are not practical-oriented in areas like tailoring, woodwork, metalwork, bakery, among others. They are subject specialists, not skill specialists as assumed by DIT. The many visions for industrialising Uganda may not bear fruit if we do not go back to primary schools and inculcate the love for vocational skills and handwork/art and craft.

The government has good plans but implementation strategy and resources are the elements lacking.