Why solar energy policy is necessary

The popular perception of renewable energy in Uganda tends to focus on hydropower and occasionally solar power.

Renewables have a relatively short history in Uganda, especially in the public view. However, renewable energy from hydropower has been at the core of Uganda’s grid electricity production since the 1950s.

Hydropower electricity, which is over 1300mw, accounts for more than 80 percent of the country’s stable power sources whose role continues to be constrained by the poor state of the national grid and unstable power supplies.

Power transmission and distribution across the country is very limited. Grid electricity is available to only 24 percent of the population. This has provided a strong incentive for Ugandans to find something more stable that does not result in the constant drain of cash associated with the high electricity tariffs and unstable power supply such as biomass and firewood which have become the main source of power for many rural communities.

However, questions remain on whether solar energy can be used to power big-scale energy needs in Uganda such as running industries or vehicles as well as delivering energy access for all Ugandans, by 2030.

Due to lack of power, the majority of households have been forced to clear forests for charcoal and firewood to meet their energy needs.

The narrative is not different in urban areas. Statistics show that only about 24 percent of the population has access to electricity. More than 90 percent of the population is still dependent on biomass such as firewood and charcoal.

Every citizen must appreciate the social, environmental, economic, and political impacts of depending on biomass for energy needs.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, about 600 million people have no access to electricity (this is about 70 percent of the population).

It should be remembered that in 2016, the government of Uganda signed the Compact Agreement in line with power Africa and energy Africa.

Under the agreement, Uganda committed to promoting and expanding investments in off-grid solar opportunities for people as opposed to reliance on hydro and fossil fuel-based grid.

It was observed that grid electrification could not improve access to clean energy for Ugandans, especially vulnerable groups such as children, women, and youth where more than 80 percent of the population remains reliant on biomass energy.

As part of implementing the above agreement, the government and development partners set out to work together to put in place a solar energy policy.

The policy was to harmonise and streamline off-grid solar energy services. They also committed to putting in place a rural electrification law, a solar consumer protection law, creating public awareness, and many other relevant tools intended to expand clean renewable energy electrification as part of Uganda’s obligations under the Sustainable Energy For All programme (SE4ALL), the Paris Climate Change Agreement, Sustainable Development Goals and other national, regional and international commitments aimed at promoting access to clean renewable electricity for all by 2030.

The agreement was a recognition that grid electricity and the use of fossil fuels were the biggest obstacles to improving clean energy access to uplift the living standards of people, especially for vulnerable groups.

Despite the 2016 Compact Agreement, with the government committing to, among other things, put in place a solar energy policy, create public awareness on solar energy access, and promote clean renewable energy-based electrification, to date, Uganda remains without a solar energy policy. As a result, solar and other renewable energy electrification efforts in the country remain uncoordinated.

This explains why the government’s efforts to expand electricity access and affordability, especially for the poor and vulnerable continue to fail. Access to electricity in the country remains at less than 25 percent. Also, over 90 percent of the population cannot afford to use electricity for cooking. They remain stuck on biomass energy.

Further, due to lack of public awareness and affordable power, the majority of citizens are ignorant of how to make use of solar energy access to improve their lives and income as well as reduce deforestation. This is a big problem.

Clean energy access has the potential to improve people’s livelihoods, especially for women who spend most of their valuable time in the bushes fetching firewood.

More so, improving access to solar and other clean renewable energy sources will also enable the government to meet its commitments under the national development plan, the SE4ALL programme, the Paris Climate Change Agreement, and other obligations.

Therefore, a solar energy policy should be put in place to guide the distribution and consumption of solar energy equipment. Such a policy will also guide solar energy-related legislation, incentives for investment, and solar energy taxation, among others.

Government should also operationalise the consumer protection policy to address the challenges of substandard solar products that are on the market.

Patrick Edema