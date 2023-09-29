Why the emphasis on anti-speeding?

A road crash risk factor is that thing (for lack of a better word) that either increases the chances of a crash happening or the severity of injuries that will be sustained by the victims of a crash.

Among the various risk factors that contribute to crashes, speeding stands out as one of the most dangerous and deserves utmost attention from authorities and drivers alike. Here is why.

1. Increased Crash Severity:

One of the key reasons why speeding is more dangerous than other road safety risk factors is the significant increase in crash severity it causes. When vehicles travel at high speeds, the kinetic energy involved in a collision is much greater. This results in more severe crashes with a higher likelihood of serious injury or death for those involved. The force of impact at high speeds can lead to catastrophic consequences.

2. Reduced Reaction Time:

Speeding reduces a driver’s reaction time. When a driver is traveling at an extremely high speed, they have less time to process information, make decisions, and respond to unexpected situations on the road. This reduced reaction time increases the risk of collisions, as drivers may be unable to stop or maneuver their vehicles in time to avoid crashes.

3. Increased Stopping Distance:

Speeding also leads to longer stopping distances. At higher speeds, it takes longer for a vehicle to come to a complete stop. This means that even if a driver recognizes a hazard and attempts to brake, they may not have enough distance to do so safely. This results in rear-end collisions, crashes at intersections, other crashes that might have been avoided with lower speeds, or even dragging the crash victim along the road for a significant distance.

4. Reduced Vehicle Control:

Vehicles traveling at high speeds are more challenging to control. Steering becomes less responsive, and drivers are more susceptible to losing control of their vehicles, especially in adverse weather conditions. This lack of control can lead to rollovers, skidding, and other crashes that can have deadly consequences.

5. Increased Risk for Vulnerable Road Users:

Speeding not only endangers the lives of those inside the vehicle but also poses a significant threat to pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. When a speeding vehicle collides with a vulnerable road user, the outcome is often tragic due to the higher impact force.

Speeding is a behavior that can be modified through enforcement, education, and awareness campaigns. Unlike factors like weather conditions or road conditions, which are sometimes beyond a driver's control, speeding is a choice. It is unquestionably the most dangerous road crash safety risk factor because regardless of the drivers' attention (or lack of) to the road, how fast they're going determines how safely they can avert a crash.

The devastating consequences of speeding are felt on our roads often. So the reason the preachers of the road safety gospel focus on speeding is because it plays a substantial role in road traffic fatalities, and by addressing it, we would make substantial strides in reducing the overall number of lives lost on the road.

Jemima Nalumansi, PMP® Bloomberg Road Safety Project, KCCA