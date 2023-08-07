Why the hike in food prices

It's no secret that essential foodstuffs we use daily are now very costly in ways quite detrimental to those of the lower class.

It was of recent, that it came to people's attention on the internet how highly-priced onions have become. More people came out to reveal that it isn't only onions that have become expensive but also tomatoes, watermelons, Irish potatoes, carrots and the like.

The sudden hike in the prices of these "everyday" food supplies has been a significant symbol of how much inflation has affected each and every commodity down to the simplest ones like onions with a kilo going at Shs6000.

The high prices of food weren't something unexpected as there are factors around us we've witnessed to anticipate such results.

The most obvious cause for this plight is the blatant lack of rain for over a month now in the whole country. The country has been on the verge of drought and dry season until a few days ago when it started to rain.

Another factor that has come into play is the fluctuations in agricultural prices which were already wavy because of the preexisting inflation caused by the Russia-Ukrainian war.

The advent of rain will hopefully release us of the constricting inflation of agricultural products.