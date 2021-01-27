Why there is need for urban planning

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Whether saddened or privileged by the prevailing political atmosphere, I want to expound on the need for urban planning in Uganda. I do not want to predict victory to whichever group , but rather to put up a ‘statement’ for the benefit of future cities.

It was last week that I stood to challenge a group of professional physical planners and commissioners in the urban development arena in regard to the less innovations among representatives at all levels of urban and regional planning, an idea that many declined to do.

Not being an extremist, I continue to stand for the common interests of delivering the public good. I dedicate this piece to fellow physical planners urging them to start writing their legacies than walking the misinforming path in this contemporary era.

Though not fully immersed in the political game, I gave myself a task to move around the ‘capital’ to observe the nature in which the voting exercise was carried out by pointing out the inequalities from an urban planning point of view.

There are essential facts that many of us do not consider while carrying out planning, designing, decision making and policy formulation.

During the drive, vigorous observations were established to make meaningful judgements, but hitherto, my heart beats unceasingly low when I fathom the continued contempt of urban planning as a multi-dimensional profession that affects urban development in numerous traditions.

This is not about the engineers, land managers, economists and architects, but rather a shortfall asserted within my ‘line of work’ by higher authorities, including ministries, local governments, private sector and urban planners’ self-articulation. Indeed, we have gone off the norms of Ebenezer Howard’s “garden city.” We have continued to contempt the ideas of Jane Jacobs “street and city spaces.” Which history are we writing?

It began like any other day with closed arcades, shopping malls and markets; security personnel roaming around every corner of the ‘national capital’ to ensure maximum citizen protection.

The usually day-time active Kampala streets such as Luwum Street, Ben Kiwanuka Street, William Street, and the Kikuubo Lane, among others, were deserted.

We were welcomed to the long awaited voting day where hundreds of urban dwellers stayed in the suburb to cast their ballot and others claimed anticipated phobia of the aftermath of the election period. Chanting voices of innocent citizens living in the city periphery still cling in my mind.

It must have been their candidate choices. Many people walked to their polling stations worried of the long queue. The polling grounds were located in distant places from residences, which made it a little difficult for all citizens to reach in time.

Generally, all forces responsible for urban development should reconsider ancient planning dimensions to cause room for sustainable urbanism, create open spaces and ensure street safety of all people.

