Why Uganda needs strict tobacco laws

March 30 marked International Day of Zero Waste, a stark reminder of the unsustainable path our planet is on. We can no longer ignore the environmental damage we are causing, and tobacco products are a prime culprit.

Be that as it may climate change has thrown its dagger at us as we have seen tropical rainforest cure tobacco, burn bricks, or be replaced by human settlements; yet the FY 2024/25 Budget Framework Papers and Ministerial Policy statements tabled this week say very little of action or walking the talk.

Lungs to landfills: A global problem

These “lungs to landfills” killers are the leading source of trash, including plastic pollution. Cigarette butts, estimated at a staggering 4.5 trillion discarded annually, leach toxins into our waterways and soil. Meanwhile, discarded vapes pose a growing threat with their embedded batteries, fire risks, and hazardous materials.

The human cost is even more horrifying. Tobacco use claims over eight million lives every year. Ending the sale of these products wouldn’t just be a win for the environment, it would be a massive public health victory.

Uganda has taken a commendable step by domesticating the WHO Framework Convention for Tobacco Control in 2015, with implementing regulations following in 2019. They even successfully defended this framework against legal challenges from the tobacco industry in multiple courts. Their approach is unique in its two-pronged strategy:

1. A complete ban: Uganda enforces a comprehensive ban on specific tobacco products through Section 16 of the Tobacco Control Act. This ban applies to electronic nicotine delivery systems (e-cigarettes), water pipe tobacco delivery systems (hookahs), smokeless tobacco products, and flavoured tobacco products.

2.Stricter standards for remaining products: Section 18 of the Act empowers the Minister of Health to regulate the content of tobacco products still allowed for sale. This ensures these products meet specific standards for contents and emissions, potentially reducing their health risks.

However, Uganda’s efforts face significant challenges:

1. Limited International Support: While Uganda has adopted strong policies, it hasn’t yet ratified and acceded to the protocol against illicit tobacco products. This delays access to international mechanisms that could help regulate cross-border tobacco smuggling and black markets. Additionally, Uganda hasn’t paid its assessed contributions to the WHO, hindering its full participation in the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).

2. Ineffective enforcement: Weak enforcement of existing tobacco control laws creates a multifaceted public health crisis in Uganda.

Widespread tobacco use, despite legal efforts, leads to a high burden of non-communicable diseases and economic losses for the healthcare system.

The tobacco industry exploits loopholes and weak enforcement to target vulnerable populations, particularly youth, with aggressive marketing tactics.

Harm reduction efforts promoting banned alternative tobacco products, like e-cigarettes, further complicate enforcement due to lack of awareness and training among law enforcement officers.

Uganda’s potential is hampered by a lack of resources for comprehensive enforcement and public education. This leaves the country susceptible to industry interference and hinders the effectiveness of its strong legislative framework.

Recycling isn’t the answer here. Collecting these massive amounts of toxic, non-biodegradable waste is impractical and expensive. Separating the dangerous components in vapes is risky and doesn’t solve the plastic problem.

The logical, but difficult solution

The only logical solution? A ban on the sale of tobacco products an end game to tobacco and that of plastics is a must launch. It’s a tough choice, but the question remains: If we’re not willing to make this sacrifice for the health of our planet and ourselves, what are we truly willing to do?