Why Uganda’s communities must not be sacrificed for the green transition

As the world races toward a future driven by clean energy and advanced technology, a new scramble is taking place. This time, it’s not for oil or diamonds, but for “critical minerals” like cobalt, lithium, rare earths, and graphite.

These are the metals that power electric cars, wind turbines, smartphones, and even modern defence systems. And Uganda, often overlooked in the mineral conversation, is now firmly in the spotlight. But behind the global excitement lies a warning: communities living on mineral-rich lands risk being sacrificed in the name of climate action and economic progress.

Labelling minerals as “critical” may help justify investment and urgency, but it also risks justifying injustice. Consider the case of Makuutu in eastern Uganda, where rare earth elements have been found, metals that are essential for green technologies and modern electronics.

A company is already preparing for large-scale extraction. However, few Ugandans are aware of how this deal was negotiated, and even fewer residents in the area have been properly consulted.

The local communities are worried about land access, water safety, and long-term benefits, but these concerns are mostly overshadowed by promises of national economic growth. Meanwhile, the story of Kilembe Mines in western Uganda offers a sobering reminder of what mineral exploitation without accountability can look like.

Once a thriving copper mining hub, Kilembe attracted thousands of workers and powered local development during its peak. But when operations halted in the 1980s, the town was left with contaminated water, rusting infrastructure, and economic collapse.

Efforts to revive the mines, including recent interest in cobalt, a now highly “critical” mineral, raise serious questions: Will the people of Kilembe benefit this time? Or will history repeat itself? This isn't just about a few bad deals. It is about a dangerous narrative.

The term “critical minerals”, as used by powerful countries and corporations, implies that extraction must happen, quickly and at all costs. And because these minerals are essential for green energy and high-tech economies, environmental and human rights safeguards are often treated as obstacles to be waived or minimised. But we must ask: critical for whom, and at what cost? Communities in Uganda, especially those in mineral-rich and historically marginalised regions, are at risk of being pushed aside by both government ambitions and foreign investor agendas.

Environmental and social impact assessments (ESIAs), which are supposed to protect people and ecosystems, are either weakly enforced or conducted without true participation. Compensation processes are opaque. And the minerals are often exported raw, offering little value addition or local development.

To be clear, this is not a call to halt the energy transition or reject mining. Uganda, like other African nations, has the right to develop its resources. But a just transition must be just for all, not just for the global North, or for urban elites, but for the farmers, herders, and indigenous communities who will live with the consequences for generations.

The irony is stark: minerals meant to fight climate change are being extracted in ways that threaten water sources, forests, and fragile ecosystems. And while electric cars in Europe may reduce emissions, the communities displaced to mine the necessary materials are often left with nothing but dust, disease, and broken promises. What needs to change? Community consent must be genuine and enforced.

The principle of Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) must be a legal and practical reality, not a box-ticking exercise. Transparency in contracts and benefit-sharing: Communities must know who is mining what, on what terms, and how the benefits will be shared. This includes royalties, infrastructure development, and local employment guarantees. Uganda and its neighbours should not allow competition for foreign investment to weaken protections.

We need a regional framework that sets a floor for environmental and social protections, not a race to the bottom. Value addition and local ownership: Uganda should not simply be a supplier of raw materials.

Investments in processing and technology transfer are essential if minerals are to lead to long-term development. Companies operating in Uganda must be held to international human rights and environmental standards and should be legally accountable when they violate them. Africa has long been treated as a warehouse of resources for others’ gain.

The green transition must not become another chapter in that exploitation, especially not under the banner of “urgency.”