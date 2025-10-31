Why visitors leave Uganda with more than a souvenir

Uganda, the undisputed Pearl of Africa, possesses a magic that transcends its majestic gorilla forests, the dramatic cascades of Murchison Falls, and the serene source of the Nile.

That magic lies in the deep, warm connection of the Ugandan spirit of hospitality, the vibrant markets, and the shared laughter over a plate of luwombo that underpins our national life.

The significance of tourism is clear in the numbers. According to the 2024 Tourism Performance Statistics by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Uganda welcomed 1.37 million international visitors, marking a 7.7 percent increase from the previous year.

Simultaneously, tourism earnings climbed by nearly 26 percent to reach Shs 4.8trillion (USD 1.28 billion).

Tourism in Uganda is about experiences that tie us together as Ugandans and invite the world to be part of our story. And at the heart of these experiences is something we don’t always see, which is connectivity.

Whether it’s the joy of sharing a sunrise over the Nile on social media or a tour operator managing bookings seamlessly online, the invisible web of technology now shapes how Uganda’s beauty is discovered and shared.

We’ve seen this spirit in action recently. During the CHAN football tournament, Uganda’s warmth and hospitality were on full display. Visitors filled our hotels, explored our cities, and experienced first-hand the resilience and vibrancy that define our nation. Every post, livestream, and shared moment amplified our story beyond the stadiums.

Just recently, Emirates marked 25 years in Uganda, a milestone that speaks volumes about our growing importance as a destination and hub. Their celebration of air travel was about trust in Uganda’s tourism promise, about the many travellers who continue to choose the Pearl of Africa as their entry point into the region.

Technology and tourism may seem like different worlds, but together, they’re redefining how we experience travel.

The more connected we are, the easier it becomes for our stories to travel across borders, for our small lodges and local guides to reach new audiences, and for our homegrown pride to shine globally.

As we look to the future, we must remember that the true beauty of Uganda doesn’t just lie in its landscapes, but in the spirit of its people who are warm, resilient, and endlessly welcoming.

Tourism gives us a chance to celebrate that spirit, while connectivity ensures the world never stops hearing about it.

Joseph Byaruhanga,

Brand and Marketing Manager,Roke Telkom