Why we must discard ageism

We are all born, grow, begin work and then retire and die. This is the cycle for every human born of a woman.

Ageism is a stereotype that seeks to discriminate against individuals of a certain age group over another.

For example, the old believe that the young are naïve, have no experience, and thus have nothing to contribute to any critical decision making. Alternatively, the young believing that the old have outlived their usefulness, are thus non-value-adding, usurping opportunities for the young and therefore should leave the stage for the vibrant, energetic, creative, and innovative young minds to take charge.

Either belief is dangerous in any society or community. It polarizes society and creates strife between the age groups. Ageism can determine how faster one dies, the kind of medical care one receives, or even the opportunities due to an individual.

It is important to appreciate that God intended it in such a way that, when a child is born, it is helpless and needs a lot of care from the parents for it to grow and become independent. At some point, the parents also grow old, become helpless, and may need to depend on their children for most of their needs including walking akin to the same help the parent rendered to the little child as it steadied its steps.

A child, therefore, cannot say I don’t need my parents, I can make it on my own, and neither can the elderly say they do not need the young in their old age.

Even when you have accumulated wealth that could help you in old age, you will need a younger person to take care of you, drive you to the hospital, be your nurse, or run your errands.

The problem, however, is that in resource and opportunity-constraint environments, we all begin to question the relevance of each age group depending on who is stronger at the time.

In many poverty-stricken areas, it is sometimes repugnant to find that children begin to get tired of their parents, simply because they are not allowing them to share the scarce resources, say land or property that belongs to the parents.

In the labour market, the young begin to feel that some people are not retiring from their jobs and thus denying the young generation their opportunities. It is even common to find the younger generation trying to establish the “actual” age of their bosses because they grow impatient and tend to think that the seniors have understated their age.

Court cases ensue as the younger zealous generation tries to challenge the older people’s actual age. Although this may both be justified and unjustified, it is largely a problem of fewer opportunities and resources to cater to all the age groups in society.

It is also sometimes discomforting to senior people in organizations as they feel infiltrated by the zealous young people, apparently ready to grab what they think they have not worked for. This is all ageism heavily laden with biases in a resource-scarce environment.

The solution to ageism, therefore, is an appreciation of the vulnerabilities of life; when you are strong, do not trample on the weak and this means so much in our life. It includes how a CEO treats his younger and not-so-powerful staff, how a headmaster treats his students, how the Member of Parliament treats the parliament staffer, or even how a professor treats his students or junior colleagues.

Let’s understand, when we have the power and how we can use that power, especially if it has been bestowed on us because of being born earlier or later. Use the power you have to empower those in your paths that have been in a way disadvantaged by age.

Secondly, we all need to be educated and equipped with life skills that are relevant at any age. Life learning will make the young relevant as well as the old. Let us also ensure that we build societies that are resilient in which resources are distributed fairly and used sustainably to cater for all the age groups without discrimination.

Finally, let’s deal with these biases, discard the stereotype, and understand that the creator intended it that way, it is all good having the young and the old working, learning, and interacting together. There is more to benefit than to lose if we discard the ageism stereotype.