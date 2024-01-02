Why we should sell Uganda and share proceeds

The article in the Monitor titled, “How government borrowed Shs7t in seven days” by Stephen Kafeero, highlighting the government's rapid borrowing in just a few days, caught my attention. I was perplexed and astonished by the audacity of our legislators. I remembered how tension arose previously when the World Bank announced the suspension of funding following the enactment of the Anti-homosexuality Act.

On several boda boda stages, the prevailing sentiment was that Uganda is wealthy enough to sustain itself. These sentiments, expressed by non-technocrats, echoed in Parliament. The president, too, stood firm, demonstrating Uganda's capability to thrive without external funding or loans. Our optimism rose when the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Finance announced budget cuts.

As ordinary citizens, we anticipated these budget cuts to focus on government luxuries and avoidable expenses. However, our hopes were dashed when we witnessed cars being paraded in Parliament for former speakers. While I don't oppose recognizing former leaders, it's evident that such expenditures contribute to our financial predicament.

As of May 2023, each Ugandan is expected to pay Shs1.7 million to alleviate the debt burden. Considering the recent borrowing spree, this amount is likely much higher. Research reveals that 60 per cent of Ugandans earn Shs200,000 per month. If this percentage were to pay off the debt with their earnings, it would take over nine months. This calculation assumes no rent, dependents, personal debts, or tax obligations, making it an unrealistic timeframe. The majority of Ugandans survive on less than 5 dollars a day.

It is unfortunate that our leaders have failed to curb the appetite for loans. If the borrowing trend persists, servicing the debt as ordinary citizens (wanainchi) is close to impossible. Hence, I suggest that we sell the country to a potential investor, share the proceeds and remain serfs. This decision will come in handy in various ways. First of all, for those who have been to our government hospitals and later visited private hospitals, the services in the latter health facility come with a higher expense, but they are far better. A private owner might give us better services.

Secondly, the political question will be resolved therewith. The purchaser will be the Executive Director of the new lands, and management will be upon him. He will be free to appoint anyone to any position, whether competent or not, provided they can do exactly what they are told. I am sure this will not be new to us. In an event that too much is borrowed after the sale, the landlord will pay off such debts without bothering those of us who will stay as serfs.

Thirdly, the divisionism, which some people allege is a result of multi-party politics, will be resolved. The purchaser will be the ultimate decision-maker in all matters, and indeed, democracy will be in our pockets, as it has always been during elections. Actually, the sale might be more profitable than the Shs2000 which the aspirants hand out during campaigns. It is funny that some Ugandans were bought off with food in the last election. The sale herein will be a big deal in that money might be higher than those handouts.

It is even possible that the purchaser will resolve the problem of corruption, which has been an issue for a long time. Corruption has always been tagged to tribalism, and I am sure the buyer will not be from within. This will level the ground for all of us to compete on merit. Maybe the academic papers, which are no longer given priority, will be considered by the purchaser. At the end of the day, sanity in administration will be considered since a proprietor cannot tolerate such nonsense that brings losses and budgetary deficits. The mediocrity will be eliminated from public service since our new boss will demand results and accountability which have been lacking.

After the sale, exaggerated budgets and unnecessary supplementary budgets will be no more. What happened during the construction of the Entebbe express highway will most likely not happen again. Projects will be worked on at realistic costs since the procedure on procurement will be effectively followed. In the end, those who will be patient enough to stay as tenants will not suffer the increased taxes that come with increased expenditures causing deficits. The buyer will definitely see to it that his investments bring forth proceeds. I am just saying that the buyer will attach sweat to all revenue since he expects profits.

Some reckless lifestyles like excessive drinking, which has been evident during these festivities, will not be tolerated. This on the positive end will increase productivity but, on the contrary, drunkards might be forced to other countries to act out their stunts from there. Unserious police officers will be fired immediately, and those who will stay will ensure lawfulness. In fact, the boda boda cyclists who “beat traffic lights” will not be able to do it anymore. Imagine the orderliness that will come to the Kampala metropolitan area.

Maybe the buyer will pay doctors, teachers, and other civil servants higher wages since luxurious expenditure will be done away with. They will live decent lives since they will be treated with dignity they deserve as people who contribute greatly to the growth of his new project. Police officers will get higher pay and more decent homes. The benefits are endless.

Those who will not manage to remain in such circumstances are free to use that money we will share from the sale to start a new life in another country. No one can force you to remain in an apartment if it is no longer desirable. Thus, selling and sharing proceeds is the best choice for us in such a desperate economic ditch.