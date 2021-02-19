Why you must believe in God’s existence

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Faith is reliance, loyalty or complete trust in God. Living in faith is having total belief, confidence and trust in God. Hebrews 11:1 says: “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

Faith moves alongside hope. Hope is confident trust with the expectation of fulfilment. We hope for so many things as we rely on God. Some of these are material while others are spiritual.

We hope for eternal bliss, rewards, glory and worship of the creator. The starting point of faith is to believe in God.

Romans 10:10 says: “For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”

Faith starts in the heart and proceeds out through the mouth. Confessing what is in the heart is true confession. Some people say one thing with their mouth and their heart says another thing altogether. Faith hopes for rewards. Hebrews 11:6 says: “But without faith, it is impossible to please Him: For he that cometh to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him.” Hebrews 11:8 says: “By faith, Abraham, when he was called to go out into a place, which he should after receive for an inheritance, obeyed; and he went out, not knowing whither he went.”

Walking in faith demands total dependence on God. Abraham did not ask God any question, but simply believed what God told him. People of faith do not rely on their understanding, but focus on God’s instructions. Faith stands for following apt instruction towards holiness. Romans 4:5-8 says: “But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the unGodly, his faith is counted for righteousness. Even as

David also describeth the blessedness of the man, unto whom God imputeth righteousness without works, Saying, blessed are they whose iniquities are forgiven, and whose sins are covered. Blessed is the man to whom the Lord will not impute sin.”

John Owor,

oworjohn1@gmail.com



