Why you need emotional intelligence for your marriage to work

Emotional intelligence has been globally acknowledged for its pivotal role in shaping healthy relationships. It is defined as the ability to identify, understand, manage, and utilise emotions in positive ways to overcome challenges, empathise with others, communicate effectively and resolve conflicts. However, a growing body of evidence suggests a severe insufficiency of emotional intelligence among young couples in Uganda, leading to grave outcomes such as violence, loss of lives, and suicides. The evolving societal dynamics, raised gender roles, economic pressures and digital distractions have further intensified the situation, pushing the need for counselling and support services to the forefront.

Recent studies indicate rising rates of marital discord among young couples in Uganda, predominantly linked to low emotional intelligence. The inability to address and manage emotions effectively often results in reciprocal blame, escalating to severe conflict and violence. For instance, men lacking emotional intelligence skills frequently resort to aggression and physical violence, whereas women tend to internalize their emotional turmoil leading towards self-harm or even suicide. The pre-existing patriarchal norms intensify the situation by limiting men’s emotional independence and endorsing their dominant authority in the relationship.

The traditional Ugandan society relied heavily on parental guidance in resolving marital conflicts, where married couples lived in joint families benefiting from the wisdom and experience of their elders. However, the accelerating sociocultural shifts have challenged its relevance in contemporary settings. Globalization, nuclear families, increased marital freedom, and individualism have gradually eroded the customary authority of parents, leaving couples to navigate their relationship struggles independently. In a study conducted by Swartz et al. (2020), young married Ugandan couples expressed a lukewarm acceptance of parental advice, considering it outdated and partially applicable. This necessitates the re-orientation of the traditional advice system, incorporating it with practical, modern resources for improved support. Changing gender roles, economic pressures, and digital distractions are reshaping the relationship equations, concurrently adding to the relationship struggles. Young Ugandan women are increasingly undertaking dual roles of breadwinner and caregiver due to economic necessity. This defies traditional gender expectations, often breeding resentment and conflict in marital relationships. Similarly, digital distractions create a psychological gap between couples, feeding emotional isolation, and decreased mutual involvement.

Given the criticality of emotional intelligence in ensuring marital harmony, there is a pressing need for counselling and support services to enhance young couples’ emotional intelligence and relationship skills. Schools and communities should invest in teaching emotional intelligence from an early age, furnishing individuals with the skills they need to navigate their adult relationships effectively. Furthermore, the government should prioritise investing in marriage counselling and family support services intertwined with antenatal care that offer balanced, comprehensive support to couples experiencing marital difficulties.

The lack of emotional intelligence is significantly exacerbating marital misunderstanding among young couples in Uganda, propelling devastating consequences like violence, suicides and loss of lives. The evolving societal dynamics, including changing gender roles and economic pressures, are further straining relationships. Thus, reinventing parental guidance to resonate with the modern era and nurturing comprehensive counselling and support services is indispensable to combat these prevailing challenges.