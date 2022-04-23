Why you should have a healthy relationship with your children

When the late Speaker of the 11th Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah passed on, different pictures of him were making rounds on different social media sites.

There was this particular one that caught my eye; the one in which Oulanyah was seen rearranging his father’s sweater collar, and the two were looking into each other’s eyes, and smiling.

When I saw that photo, I concluded that the two must have had a good father-son relationship. As the old axiom goes; “A picture is worth a thousand words.” And so my assumption of their relationship is entirely based on that photo.

This brings me to the point of this opinion! As a parent, ask yourself, what kind of relationship you have with your children. Are you proud of that relationship, are the children proud of having you as their mother/father/guardian? Can they look straight in your eyes and smile/laugh, or you are so intimidating that they fear to look at you. Are you the kind of parent who returns home, and the kids run to hug and welcome you back, or when they see you, they run away and hide.

When you return home after work, do you spend quality time with them, or as soon as you put down your laptop bag, and car keys, all your attention is on your phone.

This question is for fathers who actually return home after a day’s work. Remember housewives who were recently on the streets complaining about the ‘kameeza’ money, and husbands who don’t return home. It is not only the wives who are wondering where their husbands are; but the children as well.

Some outspoken children will ask their mothers where dad is.

Now, here is the thorny issue which I won’t go deep into; for single, separated, and or divorced parents, if possible, try and co-parent the children.

You may no longer be in each other’s lives as parents, but if you can work out a way to ensure children are raised by both of you, it is good for the children’s development, unless one of the parents is departed. However, this entirely depends on the two of you, and what you think is the best for the children.

Here is the secret to having close relationships with your children. Children don’t care much about material things like lots of toys, gifts or money. They mostly want their parents’ presence; spend more time with them, play, laugh, and hug them more often, have regular meals together as a family. Don’t be on your phone when it is time to be with them; otherwise they will feel like your phone is more important than them. Give them your undivided attention.

Studies have found that positive relationships between parents and children are important for all areas of children’s development. Such relationships help the child exhibit optimistic and confident social behaviours.

Healthy parent involvement and intervention in the child’s day-to-day life lay the foundation for better social and academic skills. A secure attachment leads to a healthy social, emotional, cognitive, and motivational development of a child. And loving parents create loving children, and the children will also create loving families in future.

Remember, building such relationships doesn’t happen in a single day, it is a process, and takes time. The right time is from infancy. Don’t neglect your children, or spend all your time making money, and forget to spare a few minutes of your time regularly to emotionally and physically connect with them. Remember, no amount of money/wealthy can fix broken relationships, feelings of resentment, and bruised emotions, especially with your children.

Another important aspect to consider; as children grow old, you are also growing older. In the evening of your life, you want to be surrounded by people who love you including your children; but if you hadn’t loved your children at a tender age, or if you were an absent, violent, abusive mother or father, you may spend your sunset years alone, and bitter, and it may be too late to fix your mistakes.

So parents, learn to love your children, nurture good relationships with them, not because you expect anything from them in return, but because it is your moral obligation to do so, and they will take care of you in your old age.