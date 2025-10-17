Will machines take over? The future of work in an AI world

Last weekend, I had an intriguing conversation with a friend, who said: “I honestly don’t understand why people think that in a few years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will take over everything, and that people won’t even be needed at work anymore.”

That comment stayed with me. It revealed just how quickly society has normalised the fear that AI could, one day, replace the very people it was designed to assist. But if you think about it, if a person or company genuinely believes AI can entirely replace human effort, it has already lost something far more essential.. its ability to think critically and creatively.

Kara Swisher, a prominent technology journalist and commentator, says AI was not created to replace human intelligence, but to augment it. It is meant to simplify processes, eliminate repetitive tasks, and enhance decision-making.

Yet, it cannot replicate human emotion, empathy, ethics, or the instinct that drives purpose-driven innovation. Similarly, in Humans + Machines: Reimagining Work in the Age of AI by H. James Wilson and Paul R. Daugherty, the authors emphasise that AI is most powerful when humans and machines collaborate, leveraging the unique strengths of both.

Of course, for many of us, the media we grew up consuming, from the Terminator movies to countless sci-fi shows have shaped our imagination and often exaggerated what AI can actually do.

Now, as a late millennial, you catch my drift: those early portrayals still influence how I think about technology today. Yet I would like to believe the reality is far less dramatic and more encouraging: AI is an agent as well as a tool, not a threat. In public relations and communications, human understanding remains irreplaceable. You cannot automate intuition. You cannot programme emotional connection.

You cannot teach a machine to care about people, perception, or trust and these are precisely the foundations of a brand’s credibility and long-term success.

When organisations rush to replace humans with technology, they risk losing authenticity and the human touch that builds relationships and sustains reputations. The leaders who will thrive are those who see AI not as a replacement, but as a strategic partner that allows people to think more deeply, create more thoughtfully, and act with purpose

Now don’t get me wrong, AI is powerful. But it remains a reflection of the human mind that created it. The real danger lies not in AI itself, but in human smugness and believing machines can substitute creativity, empathy, and judgment.

So, perhaps the question isn’t whether AI will take over everything. The real question is: shall we allow it to take over our ability to think, to feel, and to lead with humanity? As a Ugandan navigating a rapidly changing world, I see enormous opportunity.

AI can lift us, streamline our work, and solve problems that would have taken decades. But its promise will only be realised if we remember that humans must remain at the heart of innovation, as well as decision-making.

Written by Noella Nsaba Mutesi, Public Relations Enthusiast.