With all due respect, Mr Chief Justice Sir, bail is a fundamental constitutional right

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo recently called lawyers’ demands for bail “nonsense,” but this denigration ignores a key constitutional right. Bail is not just a privilege; it is a fundamental part of our Constitution’s promise of freedom. It supports the principle that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

As Justice Mbogoholi-Msagha (Kenya) once said, without bail, the presumption of innocence would be an empty promise. Principal Judge Emeritus James Ogoola described the right to bail as so fundamental that it was next to the right to life. The Constitution guarantees the right to bail, not just the chance to ask for it. Furthermore, Article 23(6)(c) stipulates that an accused person must be granted bail if they have spent more than a specified number of days on remand.

When fundamental rights of citizens are at stake, the Chief Justice seems more focused on enhancing administrative functions and getting bigger budgets for courts (with gyms and hair salons), that have limited relevance to the protection of these rights, than ensuring fair judgments. This is evident in the case of Col (rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye, who has twice been denied bail on spurious grounds.

Such actions undermine the presumption of innocence and appear to align too closely with government pressure. When the Chief Justice stays silent as others call for denying bail to certain “criminals,” he fails to protect the Judiciary’s independence and betrays the constitutional duty to protect constitutionally guaranteed rights.

We see every day more and more examples of a cowered Judiciary, hiding behind their judicial robes, as the rights of citizens are trampled on by a wayward Executive. The failed justice of the Supreme Court ruling of the Kabaziguruka v Attorney General case on the General Court Martial is a case in point.

This isn’t leadership; it is a dangerous capitulation that erodes the Judiciary’s role as a defender of the Constitution, weakening the courts’ role as protectors of our rights, leaving Ugandans at the mercy of a compromised system.

In an era where citizens go missing and are brazenly tortured in basements, what we need are a few good judges imbued with the courage of the Late Chief Justice Benedicto Kiwanuka, prepared to uphold and defend their independence. The image of CJ Benedicto Kiwanuka on your premises must not be reduced to a decoration.

Written by Amos Kuuku, Sarah Kasande, Eron Kiiza, Steven Kalali, Lilian a. Drabo, Michael Aboneka, Morgan Muhindo, Bernard Banturaki, Ronald Samuel Wanda. Paul mukiibi, Kato Tumusiime, Anthony Odur, Peter Arinaitwe, Ivan Bwowe, William Muhumuza, Edward Kato Sekabanja, Phillip Karugaba.