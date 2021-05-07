With support, drug addiction can be beaten

By Guest Writer More by this Author

I am not proud to say that I am a recovering marijuana addict, but experience, heavy research and interaction with professional medics gives me plenty to share.

The youth-marijuana crisis is a global concern. Proper definition is warranted for older generations who are ignorant about recreational drug-usage.

Drugs have three classes. Depressants such as alcohol, these slow down the central nervous system. Stimulants like cocaine, these speed it up causing the worst withdrawal symptoms and thirdly, hallucinogens which affect your senses; sight, sound etcetera. Marijuana falls under this least-researched category.

The web defines a drug as “A substance causing physiological effect when ingested.” A simpler definition is,“a substance that powers the mind or body in some way.” This power comes at a heavy cost. So why the increasing usage?

Some claim harmlessness- relative to alcohol. Marijuana causes comparably less organ-damage. Cancerous cigarettes remain legal yet marijuana that doesn’t cause any known ailment isn’t. Why? Marijuana users quickly argue; “It’s simply ignorance!”

Let’s look at the facts. Neurologically, marijuana triggers dopamine release, increasing thought and simulating pleasure.

Marijuana is a gateway drug. The side-effects aren’t as bad and because of this, users think they can handle hard drugs like heroin or cocaine. Secondly, habitual usage creates addiction.

I recently completed treatment at Hope and Beyond Rehabilitation Centre for severe marijuana dependence and abuse disorder. Despite weak withdrawal symptoms, marijuana addiction is terrible.

Addiction is a disease. Sufferers lack self-control. You lose until you have nothing. Pleasure cannot compare to the loss incurred; Loved ones, careers, everything.

The drug creates artificial pleasure so intense, it warps one’s perspective, failing to see pleasure elsewhere. Life becomes dull but for the “high.” Result? Detachment, depression and in severe cases, suicide.

Addicts are antisocial, hiding from public because it’s unacceptable. Many retrench to ghetto communities. Finally and most severe is psychosis. Chronic users lose touch with reality, particularly those with genetic susceptibility.

Unfortunately, addiction cannot just stop. Like any disease, patients’ power is limited. If severe, serious medical help is required but usually, intervention from family and friends helps. So, when we turn against addicts, they turn degenerate; thieving/ prostituting to sustain addiction, further spreading ignorance on the topic.

Here are some solutions. Those who have never used drugs, don’t. You can function perfectly without them. Those already using, the best alternative is occupation. Daily functionality offers distraction from drugs which eventually lose power over you. Try hard to quit. Even after a relapse, quit for good again.

Let’s also end persecution of marijuana smokers. Incarceration scares potential users but doesn’t help the addicts. Arrest only builds stigma and makes it tougher to fight the problem.

Engaging with addicts boosts recovery. Moral support helps immensely. Rehabilitation, though expensive, is most efficient for treating willing patients.

Advertisement

Finally though contradictory, marijuana legalisation might resolve the growing crisis. By ending stigma, users would cease isolation, making it easier to help them. The 1978 rat park experiment verified this hypothesis which influenced Portugal’s legalisation of all drugs in 2001. The country’s drug problem was recorded to reduce by over 90 per cent in two decades! Drug misuse stems from underlying mental problems. With support anyone can defeat drugs.

I trust implementation of these solutions will tackle the problem in its early stages.

Ronnie Mubiru , mubiru22@gmail.com

