Woe unto those who oppress the poor

Iniquity, which is another word for sin is any violation of or failure to adhere to the commands of God, or the desire to do so. It is also the moral deviation and distortion in human beings, which is offensive to God and prevents true fellowship with Him. The Oxford Advanced Learners’ Dictionary defines iniquity as the fact of being very unfair or wrong; something that is unfair or wrong.

Human beings by nature want to enjoy fair treatment from their friends. To devise iniquity means to think it up and plan how to effect it to the detriment of the under privileged. Iniquity stands for intractable, notorious and insatiable quest for uninhibited inclinations towards yourself.

The Lord laments the oppression of the vulnerable in society by the privileged people. These vulnerable people lose fields, houses and their inheritance to those who wield influence in the society.

Micah 2:1-2 says: “Woe to them that devise iniquity, and work evil upon their beds! When the morning is light, they practice it, because it is in the power of their hand.



And they covet fields, and take them by violence; and houses, and take them away: so they oppress a man and his house, even a man and his heritage. Isaiah 5:8 also says: “Woe unto them that join house to house, that lay field to field, till there be no place, that they may be placed alone in the midst of the earth!” Micah 2:8-9 says: “Even of late, my people is risen up as an enemy: Ye pull off the robe with the garment from them that pass by securely as men averse from war.

The women of my people have ye cast out from their pleasant houses; from their children have ye taken away my glory forever. “

Amos 4:1 says: “Hear this word, ye kine of Bashan, that are in the mountain of Samaria, which oppress the poor, which crush the needy, which say to their masters, Bring, and let us drink.”

