Women in informal cross-border trade (WICBT) make a major contribution to trade in most African countries. Across Africa, women represent 70–80 percent of the participants in informal cross-border trade involved in buying and selling goods across borders largely at a small scale.

If properly organised, informal traders can have positive macro-economic and socio-economic benefits, alleviate food insecurity and help promote income generation. In Central and West Africa, WICBT generates about 40 to 60 percent of the Gross Domestic Product. This calls for harnessing the leadership and accountability of government institutions to commit to integrating WICBT issues into policies, programmes, and plans.

The AfCFTA has the potential to expand women’s access to skills and education while expanding their role in the economy. However, for WICBT to reap these rewards African countries need to adopt reforms in trade policy that reduce discrimination against women while building the significant human capital that women represent.

The AfCFTA provides an opportunity for women, giving them a good start toward increasing their economic empowerment and incomes. Opportunities from intra African trade have increased women’s house incomes, which in turn has a positive effect on the overall investment in health and education and other sectors.

Under the AfCFTA, women have greater opportunities due to the tariff reductions promised under the Protocol on Trade in Goods. For instance women in agriculture value chains have a comparative advantage by trading on the AfCFTA’s Protocol on Rules of Origin that permits accessibility to cheap raw materials.



However, the intra-Africa trade potential is undermined by the challenges that women face. The contribution of WICBT is much less than it could be because of various non-tariff barriers that impinge heavily on the trade activities of women. These challenges push WICBT into the informal economy which is characterised by the lack of adequate trade information, access to finance, and network hindering their capacity to grow and expand their businesses.

A big number of women in cross-border trade are illiterate with limited information on trade and fear travelling by formal routes. In most cases, these women have weak bargaining power and are forced to use informal routes to avoid being harassed by border officials. Others are reluctant to take formal routes if the goods they trade in might be considered illegal and would be confiscated at the border checkpoint. Such conditions prevent women from taking full advantage of the opportunities created by trade and this undermines the growth of AfCFTA.



To avoid such situations and make gains, WICBT are forced to travel through informal routes. And by travelling through these routes, they can avoid paying hefty levies, taxes, customs duties, and other charges. By avoiding cumbersome bureaucratic custom procedures, regulations, and non-tariff barriers, traders taking informal routes can significantly reduce transaction costs.

Given the significant contribution of WICBT to intra-African trade, it is important to support this sector and ensure that women entrepreneurs leverage emerging trade opportunities and expanding markets. To be able to achieve this AfCFTA trade negotiators and policy specialists must successfully integrate the challenges women traders face into AfCFTA provisions while monitoring the success of AfCFTA provisions in addressing these challenges.