Women’s highest office is no longer the kitchen

The International Women’s Day on March 8 every year has turned out to be one of the most celebrated days on the Gregorian calendar worldwide.

Women are mothers of all people, including the most powerful such as presidents, the impoverished and orphans.

In his address on Women’s Day, Minister for Security, Gen Elly Tumwine, said there is no greater love than that of a mother, adding that all human beings have been carried and cared for by women.

As it has been the norm, I did a local survey before, during and after the celebration of Women’s Day and many women said “Museveni/got us from the kitchen.” At the onset, I became curious to know the claim as to why, when and how the President got women from the kitchen.

In one of the women focus group discussion held in Wakiso District, a 48-year-old woman submitted that the phrase was coined because women were in the past not included at any level of nation-building.

Instead, they were seen and meant to cook and look after children, husband and family relatives. She said women’s highest office in any society was the kitchen.

Another woman noted that the kitchen meant failure to attend a school like boys, early marriage, failure to inherit property, hard labour, inappropriate traditional beliefs that barred women from eating certain foods or wearing some fashionable clothes and lack of a voice representing women’s interests in their societies.

Besides, a woman in her late 40s, said with tears rolling down her cheeks:

“In 1980, my uncle visited our home and he did not find any child at home and he asked where we had gone, my mother said that we had all gone to school. In shock, the uncle asked: “Including the girls!” And that was the end of my journey to success.

After their kitchen phrase submissions, I am still inquisitive to know where the President put them and how.

A fourth woman also in her late 40s said the initial and most effective programme of the NRA/M was women emancipation. The NRM pledged to eliminate discrimination against women.

The implementation of the affirmative action and other programmes have seen women discrimination become history .

Arthur Tumwesigye,

Kampala