Workplace culture: Off-boarding 

Companies invest heavily in welcoming new hires but often overlook the importance of a thoughtful farewell.

Onboarding processes are designed to make new employees feel valued and integrated. The onboarding processes typically involve a variety of activities aimed at helping new employees acclimate to their roles and the organization. There are always efforts to provide orientation and training on policies, procedures, and systems.

One of the reasons onboarding is taken seriously is that organisations want employees to feel supported and quickly connected with the institution. Effective onboarding helps new employees reach full productivity levels, improving organizational performance. It fosters a sense of belonging that is supposed to foster collaboration.

Successful onboarding signals to the new hire that they are valued by the team, which is supposed to boost their morale. If done well, the onboarding process can set the employee on a journey to identify their potential. Organisations can set new employees up for a successful career by investing in effective onboarding programs.

On the other hand, effective offboarding is just as important as onboarding. Offboarding involves more than just completing paperwork; it’s a strategic process aimed at ensuring smooth transitions for departing employees.

Effective off-boarding experiences shape employees’ lasting impressions of the organisation. It is an opportunity for the organisation to maintain a positive relationship with the departing employees and leverage their network for future opportunities.

Employees who are leaving have skills and knowledge that are usually crucial for the organisation. Effective offboarding encourages the facilitation and transfer of those skills and knowledge to remaining employees, ensuring continuity.

How off-boarding is done can impact the company’s brand and reputation. Treating departing employees with dignity, respect, and professionalism sends a positive message about their culture and values.

Effective off-boarding is not only done to the “good employees.”

Focus on the positive aspects the employee held and acknowledge the contributions they made. Help them process their time with you and listen to their reflections. Ask for their feedback and areas they would want you to improve. It shows them that their contributions are valued. Even when employees’ performance doesn’t meet expectations, they deserve a dignified and respectful offboarding process. It is essential to give them feedback on areas they could improve.

Sadly, many organisations fall short in this area, leaving departing employees feeling undervalued and disconnected. This oversight can be demoralising, especially for those who’ve invested time, effort, and passion into their roles.

If you are a leader of any organisation, consider what value you attach to the off-boarding process, and it will reveal to you if you value your employees for who they are more than what they do. There must be genuine care for the wellbeing and worth of its employees beyond their job performance.

As an employee, always be keen on how offboarding happens; always watch how your colleagues are offboarded!

It speaks volumes!

What is your experience with on-boarding and off-boarding organizations, companies, and NGOs religious institutions? What feeling does your most recent off-boarding experience bring?