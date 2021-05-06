You can be tough without being cruel

By Carol N Mukisa More by this Author

A couple of weeks back, social media was awash with criticism of famous playwright Alex Mukulu, following a video clip where he was recorded telling three young participants during a televised talent search that they stink. Whether Mukulu did wrong or is not the issue but the question is, would he do the same if these participants were his siblings or biological children? Many people have argued that the trio needed to be told the truth but the manner in which the ‘truth’ was packaged was so irrational. Communication is good but the question of how, who, when and what, matters.

We should be reminded that one can use criticism in a positive way to improve, or in a negative way that can lower self-esteem and cause stress, anger or even aggression.

As an elder who I assume wished the boys’ lives to improve, he ought to have used constructive criticism to point out their mistakes, but also show them where and how improvements can be made in a politer way. Rather than using destructive criticism, which to me was just thoughtlessness and could have been deliberately malicious and hurtful if the situation did not turn out to be positive, thanks to the kind souls.

Our goal is to build young people’s confidence and to nurture their independence and critical thinking skills. So we should avoid saying things that tear them down, that are shaming, name-calling, blaming, or judgmental. They will shut down a young person and make it impossible for them to hear what we are trying to communicate.

Thank God, the situation turned out positively but let us not forget that in some cases, some have ended up bitter and worst of all, suicidal. Let us be conscious about the mental health wellbeing in our surrounding.

There is so much negativity and rejection in all corners.

Advertisement

To other people in commanding or senior positions, teachers, parents, mentors, what kind of words are we telling those we are training! Are we building them or tearing them apart? To the parents, are we taking up our full responsibility? If we cannot teach our children what to do, the world will them but in a way we or they won’t like.

Looking at this issue with business lenses, someone would say these are the games people play to pull crowds for the show but all this still doesn’t add up for someone to put the future career of the boys in jeopardy in the chase for money.

As Franklin D. Roosevelt said; “Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough”.

Carol Nyangoma Mukisa, Social analyst & CEO, Warm Hearts Foundation.