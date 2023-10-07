Youth have always played a central role in nation building 

As a nation, we have made quite some progress in various fields of endeavours. Over the last 61 years of Independence, Uganda, like any other state, is a product of colonialism and imperialism, Uganda’s cohabitation began in the 18th Century when Queen Victoria granted the imperial British East African Company (IBEAC) a royal charter to annex British East Africa into her overseas market.

Since then, Uganda and other countries on this continent are still markets for the products from its masters.

As we celebrate this year’s Independence, it’s important to remind our youth that they have a crucial role to play in building the nation.

The youth of every race and dimension across the globe have always taken a centre stage in socio- economic development. They represent a measure of success or failure in every State or region based on what governments do with or for them.

It is a well-known fact that the youth are a great asset. Their role in nation building is crucial as their intelligence zeal and freshness put their countries on the path to success. They are the building blocks of meaningful growth.

The youth are very energetic and enthusiastic. They can learn and adapt to the environment. Similarly, they are willing to learn and act to achieve their goal.

It does not matter which field they want to progress, whether technical or sports, it is up to the country to help the youth play this properly.

We must make all of them be aware of their power to spur nation building given their robust capacities and abilities to offer to the society, ranging from innovation or creativity to new thinking.

Their participation in democracy promotes active citizenship, strengthens social responsibility, and improves democratic process and institutions. They are not only leaders of tomorrow but also patterns of today. They only need to be guided and mentored to understand the ongoing global situation.

Their commitment in any way is much needed components of every development and stage. Therefore, they should be given adequate opportunities to present ideas and policies for the good of their nation or communities.

They should further be motivated to take part in polices and expand their positions on top. The youth should be engaged more in patriotism and national ethos.

Yearning for freedom would never have been sparked in the minds of the people if it was not brave pioneers showing the way.

Uganda would have remained a nation of scarcity not surplus for many years. Indeed, the ultimate recognition for Independence leaders was not just merely becoming president in leading people to unshackle themselves from the chains of political, economic, and mental subjugation. It took the likes of Mr Museveni and others to pick up cudgels and move Uganda where it is now.

As Alda Stevenson once said; “We can chart our future clearly and wisely only when we know the path that led us to the present.” Our theme for the 61st Independence Day celebrations is “Sustaining a united and progressive nation: Taking charge of our future as a free nation.” Therefore, we must value and recognize the youth at the tender age so that young people can appreciate democratic principles and become responsible citizens.

The youth should be “demographic dividends” ensuring stability and prosperity for decades to come. This calls for all leaders in different departments to priotise youth participation in all development projects and opportunities as they are the foot soldiers and vanguards of progress.

As we celebrate our 61st independence, it’s our role as patriots to domesticate all government programmes like Emyooga, PDM and skilling the youth to be part of the global world, otherwise all our generations will remain under the threat of World Bank and International Monetary Fund forever.

As Nkwame Nkrumah once said, “Backward never forward ever”. Despite the expensive nature of the struggle, we must soldier on to protect the values of our nation, we do not fight for independence and democracy to enjoy it but to make this nation a better place for our children. We owe it to them.

Our forefathers died fighting for our nation’s freedom not because they anticipated to enjoy it, but they were thinking of us; the future generations.

We cannot repay the debt. All we can do is remain peaceful, focused, and protect the freedom by fighting for democracy to make our country even better for future generation.

As Fratz Fanon says, “Every generation must out of relative obscurity discover its own destiny either betray it or fulfill it”.