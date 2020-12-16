NRM polls: Galiwango quits as Wanyoto leads

By Fred Wambede More by this Author

By YAHUDU KITUNZI More by this Author





The incumbent Mbale Woman MP, Ms Connie Galiwango, has pulled out of the race for the ruling NRM’s flag bearer for the Mbale City Woman MP seat after the party’s electoral commission provisional results showed her rival, Ms Lydia Wanyoto, in the lead.

Provisional results, which were released on Monday and signed by the party’s deputy electoral commission, Mr John Kigyagi Arimpa, show Ms Wanyoto leading with a margin of about 10,000 votes in 331 out of 389 polling stations.

Ms Wanyoto, who is also NRM women’s league chairperson, so far has 28,061 votes against Ms Galiwango’s 18,872.

Other candidates in the race are Ms Jalia Namasaba so far with 2,842 votes and Ms Shadia Luwungule (1,463).

Mr Kigyagi has, however, ordered fresh elections in the disputed 58 villages, whose declaration forms were found missing before the eventual winner is declared on yet unknown date.

“The commission will carry out elections in the 58 villages spread in 25 wards in the two divisions. The polling date will be announced,” he stated.

Ms Galiwango told Daily Monitor yesterday that she will not participate in the fresh elections.

“I have already picked nominations forms to contest as an independent. I am not ready to go in that drama again. I cannot waste my time,” she said.

Ms Galiwango has been the Mbale Woman MP since 2011.

She had earlier told supporters that even if she is not declared flag bearer, she will stand.

“I want to assure my supporters that even if the NRM party refuses to declare me as flag bearer, I will appear on the ballot paper,” she said.

Mr Rogers Mulindwa, the NRM communications officer, said it was her decision.

“That is her position but for now, any of those still in the race, will still be declared a winner,” Mr Mulindwa said.

Ms Luwungule said a fresh election will not be free and fair.

“I am also not happy but I have not yet made up my mind on what next but the elections were not free and fair,” she said.

Ms Namasaba, however, said the confusion that was reported in some polling stations should not be blamed on any candidate but the party’s electoral officials.

“Ms Wanyoto is not the one who counted the votes. It is not her mistake that she got more votes. We should accept to lose genuinely. We all had issues, which we are not happy with,” she said.

When asked about the provisional results, Ms Wanyoto said they indicate there was a general agreement among the NRM supporters that she should be elected flag bearer.