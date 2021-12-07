'Waiting for jail': Rwandan YouTuber defies personal risks

John Williams Ntwali. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The country is ranked 156th out of 180 countries for press freedom by media watchdog Reporters Without Borders.
  • The Kagame government, accustomed to keeping a tight lid on the press, "was taken by surprise" by the new phenomenon, a Rwandan political analyst told AFP on condition of anonymity.

There is nothing glamorous about being a YouTuber in Rwanda, says John Williams Ntwali, whose channel Pax TV is a year old. The pay is poor, the threats frequent and the risk of prison all too real.

