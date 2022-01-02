Prime

130 years of bicycle transport in Uganda

Boda boda bicycle operators wait for customers at a stage in Kampala on January 1, 2022. PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

By  Faustin Mugabe

What you need to know:

  • From Rev Robert Ashe’s  ‘Iron donkey,’ the first bicycle, which was imported into Uganda in 1891, to the present-day widespread use of the two-wheeled vehicle for various purposes, Faustin Mugabe presents the history of bicycles in Uganda.

The year 2021 marked 130 years of bicycle transport in Uganda. In 1891, Rev Robert Ashe imported the first bicycle into the country. The bicycle was a Raleigh brand imported from the England. 

