20 years of multiparty politics in Uganda: Progress or illusion?

As soon as the National Resistance Army/Movement (NRA/M) took power in 1986, it needed to provide a political and legal basis for that which it had taken militarily taken power. The solution was in form of a proclamation, Legal Notice Number One of 1986, which suspended Chapter IV of the then Constitution (which enumerated the power of the executive), Article 3, which provided for the amendment of the Constitution, and Articles 63 and 64.

Article 24 which provided for a president and Chapter V of the Constitution were also withheld. The legal notice vested supreme authority in the National Resistance Council (NRC), which was chaired by Yoweri Museveni, who was also the NRM chairman. The NRC would double as a hybrid parliament, consisting of individuals approved by the President and, later, individuals elected on merit.

The NRC would appoint the President, whose legislative power would be put in the promulgation of decree evidenced in writing under the hand of the President. At the macro level, the NRM created a broad-based government by inviting its former political adversaries, including the DP and UPC to join the administration – an attempt to steady the ship.

Mr Dan Wandera Ogalo, a former Constituent Assembly (CA) delegate, says: “The Legal Notice Number One of 1986 killed political parties; this country has never been fair to political parties.”

The republican constitution in 1967 declared Uganda a one-party State under the UPC. The January 25, 1971, military coup by Idi Amin against Obote would later reinforce the ban on all political parties for eight years, and Amin declared himself life president.

It was until 1979 that the Uganda National Liberation Front was formed as an outcome of a meeting of Ugandan exiles from March 24 to 26 in the Northern Tanzanian town of Moshi. In the meeting, known as the Moshi Conference, 28 groups were represented.

However, Mr Ogalo says the new outfit came with what they called an ‘umbrella’ (UNLF), and that theirs was a ‘Front’.

Whereas the 1980 General Elections saw a brief return to political parties, including UPC, DP, CP and the Museveni-led Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM), Mr Ogalo says their return was largely due to pressure from the UPC which discredited the notion of a ‘Front’, saying it defeats freedom of association.

“The international community”, he says, “felt the same and we now go for the 1980 elections under political parties.”

UPM is formed

Mr Israel Mayengo, a former deputy president of the UPM, says at that time, they arrived at Parliament at around 2pm, and were informed that their colleagues from other political parties had met four hours earlier, at 10am, and decided that elections would be held under political parties.

“It was at that moment that we decided that we get to City Hall to form our own party and formed the UPM which elected Museveni as president at the time,” says Mr Mayengo.

Obote’s return to the presidency restored the 1967 constitution, which replaced the previous system of a republican elective monarchy. This Constitution significantly consolidated executive power, notably under Obote, by abolishing traditional rulers and local legislatures, and expanding the President’s authority at the legislature’s expense.

It was eventually repealed by the 1995 Constitution. Former CA delegate, Mr Jack Sabiiti, said: “We were interested in a sort of no-party (Movement) system; that is generally what we wanted, but some groups, particularly DP and UPC, wanted a real multiparty system and the way it is practiced in Europe.”

According to Mr Ogalo, the Movementists argued that political parties could only operate from their headquarters and couldn’t go on the ground.

“So, why are you a political party? We put that in the Constitution.” Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo, who was a CA delegate representing Agago constituency in northern Uganda, says: “Areas that were affected by war wanted a return of pluralism or political party politics because during multiparty politics they didn’t have that war.”

Areas such as Teso Sub-region, which had been UPC stronghold, were key areas advocating for a return to party politics. The primary conflict in the Teso Sub-region during the 1980 was the Teso insurgency, which was a rebellion by Peter Otai’s Uganda People’s Army (UPA), from 1978 to 1992.

This insurgency characterised by widespread violence economic destruction through cattle raids by Karamojong warriors, and the dismantling of local security structures, left the region vulnerable to such attacks.

“The rest, like Buganda, couldn’t hear about the return of parties. The strongest bulwark against the return of parties was in the centre (here). They had seen war for five years.”

The paradox Ms Proscovia Salaam Musumba, a former Member of Parliament representing Bugabula South constituency, says under the Movement system of governance, they did joint campaigns and it was ‘fun’. “It sharpened your outlook, and oratory.” The framers of the Constitution envisaged that no-party system was necessary for unity that had eluded the State since independence; however, such unity was far from real, according to Mr Ogalo.

“You are seated in Parliament, I was in the Movement, then you are called to the Movement Caucus and then you are leaving out Ben Wacha, Okullo Epak, and Livingstone Okello Okello. Those aren’t coming. How then are you going to convince me that we are together when there are certain things you say those ones shouldn’t come yet we are MPs?” he wonders.

The paradox of all this, Ms Musumba says, was that the “non-bush people” were defined as “outsiders”, while the public thought they were “insiders”. Much as the CA approved the Movement system of government in the Constitution, there was a fight by multiparty supporters to have political space opened up, with then delegate Adoko Nekyon, saying “it had been tried world over and was so far the best system.”

Mr Sabiiti said their generation, particularly the younger generation, had “question marks” about UPC, DP and other parties because they were allegedly hinged on religion. “UPC was basically protestant while DP was basically Catholic.” CJ Owiny-Dollo says when the late Cecilia Ogwal tabled a motion for return to parties,

“We debated and when it came to voting, I was for the return to parties and the record is there. Joash Mayanja Nkangi (former Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs) sat on the fence, meaning he was neither for nor against.”

Disguised? According to Ms Matembe, President Museveni has never wanted multiparty politics. “One time in Kyankwanzi, he said: ‘since these people are disturbing us, let us abandon them by introducing a multiparty political system’. It was not that he said ‘let us introduce it for good governance’.” Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM director for information and publicity, however, says there was a referendum and Ugandans decided what they wanted.

“So, what did you want the NRM to do when the people of Uganda decided? Secondly, the NRM just has to consolidate itself as an organisation and run its affairs as a party like we are doing.”

While the return of multiparty politics revitalised UPC, DP and to some extent CP, they faced competition from FDC that had been formed at the time, drawing mainly former members from NRM, UPC and DP. As of today, at least 26 political parties have registered with the Electoral Commission (EC), but non has dislodged the NRM from power, 20 years after they were restored.

Mr Ogalo says since 1969, political parties have never been given a chance to fully operate, not only by the NRM under President Museveni, but even his predecessors. “The political system now remains problematic; the Opposition is looked more like an enemy than an opponent. The issue of political parties has never been resolved,” says Mr Ogalo.

Mr Peter Walubiri, a constitutional lawyer, says there are no functional political parties in Uganda because they aren’t allowed to raise funds and so on. “If a businessman is known to have given money to an Opposition party, he will have problems with URA, Nema and all government agencies,”

Mr Walubiri adds. However, most political parties have developed internal cracks which have led to splinter groups. Mr Walubiri says there is no single party in the country that hasn’t been infiltrated. “They started with the UPC and ended up with Mr Jimmy Akena as president despite a court decision, and his wife as minister.”

The DP, just like UPC, is also in cooperation with the NRM, which has been key players from both parties appointed to ministerial positions. Any doubts about their cooperation were bolstered when President Museveni in July said the DP was nothing without him.

The DP has previously refuted claims that political transition was not part of the contentious agreement they signed with President Museveni’s ruling NRM in July 2022, which has since created division within the country’s oldest political party. Mr Mao, who is now the minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, a docket he got as a result of the cooperation agreement, said he was “happy” that the topic of transition is now being openly discussed.

In the draft cooperation agreement, Mr Mao was to be appointed to his current portfolio, another junior minister would be appointed from DP, and the NRM committed to support the election of the DP Secretary General, Mr Gerald Siranda, to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala). In April, UPC president Jimmy Akena, dismissed reports that he brokered a political deal with Mr Museveni and the NRM, stating that although he maintains communication with the President, there was no secret deal between them. The concerns followed Mr Akena’s visit to State House, which he confirmed, but clarified that it was unrelated to political candidatures or political plans by his wife, Ms Betty Amongi Akena, who is also the minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

What they say

Proscovia Salaam Musumba, opposition politician: "Returning to the Movement system is like returning to one’s mother’s womb. That is done. Multiparty system was reluctantly given and there have been impediments inbuilt to kill multipartyism."

Emmanuel Dombo, NRM Publicity director: "There was a referendum and Ugandans decided what they wanted. So, what did you want the NRM to do when the people of Uganda decided?"

Peter Walubiri, lawyer: "There are no functional political parties in Uganda because they aren’t allowed to raise funds and so on. If a businessman is known to have given money to an Opposition party, he will have problems with all government agencies."

Wandera Ogalo, lawyer: "The Legal Notice Number One of 1986 killed political parties; this country has never been fair to political parties."

Miria Matembe, activist: "President Museveni has never wanted multiparty politics. One time in Kyankwanzi, he said: ‘since these people are disturbing us, let us abandon them by introducing a multiparty political system’. It was not that he said ‘let us introduce it for good governance’."