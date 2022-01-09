Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Kampala. A number of Foreign Service officers at ambassadorial level are undeployed at the headquarters. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU 

30 senior diplomats undeployed as politicians take over missions

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • Sources say the Grade 1 and Grade 2 Foreign Service officers at ambassadorial level are undeployed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ headquarters in Kampala, writes Isaac Mufumba.

The December 12 reshuffle of ambassadors, High Commissioners and deputy ambassadors that saw many politicians who suffered reversals in last year’s general elections named heads of some of Uganda’s missions has left more than 30 Grade 1 and Grade 2 Foreign Service officers at ambassadorial level on katebe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ headquarters in Kampala.

