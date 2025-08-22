60-year-old divorcee ‘defrauded’ of Shs600m property

Margaret Mary Meri boldly walks into the gardens of the Kampala Serena Hotel. She is confident and well-kempt, dressed in a white dress, white shoes, and white earrings. She carries a red handbag. The confidence, however, fails to mask the genteel poverty hanging over her mien. The dress has seen better days, her shoes are worn out, and despair is written all over her face. The 60-year-old mother of three originates from Matanyi Village, Napak District in the Karamoja Sub-region.

However, she has not been there in a while. She is destitute, living at Mutundwe Christian Fellowship, a church in Rubaga Division of Kampala City.

She lives in the church from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, she has to find a verandah to sleep on because the church does not operate on that day. “I have gone through a lot. At times, when there is nothing to eat, I beg. I am not ashamed of begging or sleeping on verandahs,” she says, resignedly. Despite the sadness in her voice, the old woman adds that living in the church has made her stronger. There are other women, some as old as Meri, struggling with homelessness, who have found refuge in the corners of the church. “We discuss our problems and comfort each other. When I am alone, my head throbs with worry and stress, but when we are together, those young women call me ‘Jjajja,’” she says.

Meri has not always been poor. She has worked for the Lutheran World Federation (LWF) and the Office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kyankwanzi. She also lived in Zambia for some years with her family when her husband worked there. On their return to Uganda, she purchased a bus that plied the Kampala-Soroti route. When her husband divorced her, the High Court awarded her property in Kajjansi, Wakiso District, worth Shs600 million. But such are the hard times in which Meri has fallen that none of her children want to associate with her. Two of them live outside the country, while the last-born lives with his father.

“My firstborn told me she is planning to pursue her Master’s degree and cannot afford to rent me a home. Last year, my second child began sending me Shs50,000 every month, but this money is too little to rent a room in Kampala City. Now, he stopped sending the money,” she laments. Genesis of her troubles

Meri and her husband, Tony Kisadha, met in Kangole in Napak District 23 years ago. At the time, she was working with LWF while he worked with the International Labour Organisation (ILO). They lived a happy life, or so she thought, because out of the blue, 14 years ago, he informed her that he wanted to divorce her. “I do not know what upset him. He returned from work one day in 2011, sat at the dining table, and wrote a letter indicating that we were separating. He gave me a copy. I did not give it much attention,” she explains.

“I was not convinced that we should separate. Instead, I moved into another bedroom. After two weeks, he left the home. When I called him, he advised me to contact him through his lawyer. I did not have the lawyer’s phone number,” she says. Meri remained in the marital home with the children. However, feeding was a problem because she was unemployed and she says her husband did not leave any money for them. “I would borrow maize flour from the shop to feed the children. One day, I boiled water and sent my son to get rice on credit. When he returned, he told me his father had instructed the shopkeeper not to give us any more food unless we paid,” she adds.

Meri and her husband owned a bungalow in Kawoto Zone A, Kajjansi Town Council. The house had been rented out to the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. Every three months, the Church paid rent of Shs11 million. She says the arrangement between the couple had been that Meri would take Shs7 million while her husband, Kisadha, took Shs4 million. “Whenever I would get the rent, I would buy food and fill the pantry. I also paid the school fees for the children. A few months after he left us, my husband instructed me to vacate our marital home, saying he wanted to renovate it. I moved out with the children and rented a house,” she says. In quick succession, her husband filed for divorce, and it was granted. The High Court awarded Meri the house that was being occupied by the Church. However, the Church began defaulting on rent payments.

Defrauded of property

When the couple divorced, Meri’s bus was still operational, plying the Kampala-Mbale-Soroti route. She banked the income in Housing Finance Bank.

“My husband borrowed the money and refused to pay it back. When the engine developed a mechanical fault, the bus was grounded because I did not have the money to pay for its repairs,” she says. By the time the High Court awarded her the bungalow in Kajjansi, her husband had already used it as collateral for a loan from dfcu Bank, yet the church was defaulting on its rent.

Then, Meri’s banker set in motion a series of events that would destroy Meri’s life. “My banker said I qualified for a mortgage of Shs240 million. However, I asked him to first give me Shs40 million, which I used to repay my husband’s loan in dfcu Bank, so that I could rescue my house. I was supposed to use the rental income to repay the loan,” Meri says. However, the world was in the middle of a global financial crisis, and the interest rate rose from 16 percent to 33 percent. The divorcee says that after she failed to pay back the accumulated loan, the bank did not alert her to the fact that her house, worth Shs600 million, was scheduled for auction. A friend called her and told her to look through the newspaper where the auction had been advertised. “I rushed to the house and found the auctioneer negotiating with a South Sudanese national. They ignored me and continued bargaining. I took a taxi to Kitgum House to look for money lenders,” she explains. The money lender gave her Shs57 million, and she cleared Housing Finance Bank, killing off the auction. Now, the challenge was that she had to pay the money lenders 10 percent of the loan fee every month, yet she did not have a source of income.

“The loan accumulated to Shs150 million. I advertised the house for sale in the newspaper. The asking price was Shs400 million. I planned to pay off the Chinese and remain with the balance of Shs250 million. We failed to find a buyer, though. Then one day, at 9am, when I was still asleep, my phone rang. The caller said he was interested in the property,” the old woman explains. Meri met the prospective buyer in Kabalagala, in Makindye Division. He turned out to be a broker for Ambrose Murunga, who at the time was an aide to Gen Kale Kayihura, the then Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Media reports indicate that Murunga was a common sight around major police operations such as Walk to Work. On April 24, 2011, he is believed to have directed the operation where the then FDC party leader, Kiiza Besigye, was brutally arrested at Mulago roundabout by Gilbert Arinaitwe Bwana. Previously, Marunga, a Kenyan national, had been a technical advisor to the Uganda Police Force and the Ministry of Defence. Meri says Murunga’s broker advised her to lower the price of her house to Shs200 million, claiming his boss was short-tempered and it would not do for her to talk to him.

“I began feeling uncomfortable. I did not want to sell my house at that price. Marunga came into the room with two other men, and they all stood in a corner discussing. Then, they drove me to Kitgum House, to the moneylenders. They bargained with the Chinese, who reduced the accumulated loan to Shs130 million,” Meri says. After paying off the Chinese, Marunga was reportedly given the documents of the house and land. Meri says he then gave her Shs9 million, adding that he would pay the rest of the money once he sold the produce from his farm.

Cursed money

The divorcee used the money to rent a shop in Kabalagala. She bought a lorryful of Irish potatoes and another one of onions, intending to set up a business. As she was still trying to find market, she was reportedly arrested by Murunga. “I had been calling him, demanding the balance of payment. We met in Lugogo, and he asked me to get into his vehicle. He drove me to Jinja Road Police Station and took me to an underground room. There, I was instructed to write a document indicating I had sold the house to him. I declined,” she recalls. Meri alleges that Marunga threatened to kill her, adding that he locked her up in the room for hours. She claims that eventually, in fear, she caved in.

“I was also instructed to write to my bank manager, transferring all my money into another account. The third letter was to the Church, instructing them, henceforth, to pay rent into Marunga’s bank account,” she says. After she signed over her property and money, Meri was reportedly detained at the police station for two weeks, on false charges of stealing Shs11 million from Murunga. On her release, she found that the produce she had bought had gone bad. Within a few months, she was unable to pay her rent and educate her children. The children moved back to their father’s home while Meri became destitute, living in one Pentecostal church or another.

It would be 12 years before her husband allowed her to see her children again.

In 2019, Meri presented her case to the Commission of Inquiry into Effectiveness of Law, Policies and Processes of Land Acquisition, Land Administration, Land Management and Land Registration in Uganda. Five years earlier, in 2013, Murunga had been accused of evicting over 100 bibanja holders in Luweero District from their land. The Commission told Marunga to renegotiate the sale of Meri’s house since the transaction had been irregularly done. “He gave me a cheque of Shs15 million and a few months later, another one of Shs20 million. Since then, I have not heard from him. I am still demanding Shs26 million from him, but when I went to the police, I was told they needed money for transport to look for him,” Meri says. Meri adds that she has also engaged the Justice Centres Uganda and the Equal Opportunities Commission to compel Murunga, all in vain.

Destitute

The old woman says she spent all the money Murunga gave her on her children’s education since their father reportedly refused to pay their school fees up to the university, even when he lived with them. Efforts to get a comment from her ex-husband were futile by press time. When Daily Monitor asks why Meri does not return to her ancestral village instead of living as a homeless person in a church, she says none of her relatives wants her. “My father left an acre of land for his children, but my late sister’s sons chased me off the land. They wanted to kill me. They even took over the land I had bought with my own money, saying a woman is not supposed to own land. I had built three houses on that land, but now I cannot access them,” she says.

Meri adds that her nephews are selling marram from her land to construction companies, but do not give her the proceeds. Efforts to get comments from her relatives were also futile by press time. “I survive on begging and sympathy. Sometimes, we - the homeless people in the church- go out in a group to look for work. In the end, only the young women are employed. They tell me I am too old to work. One time, I told them I may be old, but my stomach is not old. I need to eat,” Meri laments. Meri says Murunga must follow the Commission of Land Inquiry’s directive of renegotiating the sale of her home.



