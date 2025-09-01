A life of hardship, vulnerability on Katengeto Island

On a bright Sunday morning, we set off from Koidike Landing Site in a small boat driven by oars. The front of the boat pushes through a narrow path with sharp bends covered with water lilies and surrounded by papyrus reeds from floating islands.

The three-hour journey, on a boat whose capacity is eight people, becomes very risky when the numbers swell to 12. Every Sunday, the boat is designated to ferry two catechists from Kobwin Catholic Parish to lead Mass at St Julius Catholic Church, Mabira and St Peters Catholic Church, Katengeto.

Among the travellers are children who live and study on the mainland but are returning to the island to collect school requirements from their parents. The fares are highly secretive.

The school children and catechists do not pay the boat fare, but the other passengers pay between Shs10,000 and Shs20,000, depending on their negotiation skills.

As we approach the island, the sight of grass-thatched huts with papyrus mats for walls welcomes us.

The landscape is flat, but the scenery is beautiful. Located about 30 kilometres south of the Ngora District headquarters, Katengeto Island boasts rich, fertile black soil. The source of livelihood for the residents here is fishing and small-scale crop farming.

However, according to Dancun Musani, the LC3 Chairperson of Kobwin Sub-county, the absence of crucial basic amenities such as educational facilities, healthcare facilities, and road infrastructure casts a shadow over their daily life.

“There are over 1,500 people on this island, but they lack very many things; no clinic, no road, no schools, no clean water. The island is like virgin land. As a sub-county, we have tried to lobby the district local government to give those people a clinic, in vain,” he explains.

James Robert Otim, the executive director of Moru-kakise Youth Development Association (MYDA), a community-based organisation, reveals that families rely on water from the lake for domestic and agricultural purposes. This has led to several cases of waterborne diseases.

“It is difficult to construct pit latrines on an island. People practice open defecation, and the waste is washed into the lake. People drink this contaminated water from the lake without taking it through any form of purification,” he says.

Otim calls on people of goodwill to donate eco-toilets to the residents. He also calls for urgent government intervention in terms of sanitation and healthcare.

Residents gather at a community hall on the Island.

“We are not able to provide distillers because of the high costs involved, so we have started providing the residents with water-guard every month. However, our greatest challenge is the non-existent road network,” he adds.

Water guard is a dilute sodium hypochlorite solution used as a point-of-use treatment for household drinking water. The water treatment is designed to remove 99.9 percent of bacteria.

The island lacks medical facilities, both government and private, forcing the residents to rely on fish dealers to deliver lifesaving medicines.

The diagnosis and prescription are done over the phone, and drugs delivered within 24 hours. Apulegeria Byobona, a mother of seven, explains their plight.

Lucky

“I went into labour at night. At that time, there were no boats to transport me to the mainland, so I gave birth at home. I was lucky that I gave birth normally; otherwise, I would have died if I had developed complications. My baby is now one month old, but he has not yet been immunised because I do not have the boat fare to the mainland,” she says.

Although health workers from Kobwin Sub-county hold outreaches on the island, they are few and far between because several health workers are scared of the boat journey.

“You explain the symptoms you have to a fish dealer you trust. He will, in turn, explain these symptoms to a pharmacist or health worker in Palisa, Serere, or Ngora districts, depending on where he is taking his fish.

Then, it is upon the health worker to see what medication to give him,” Byobona adds. Women give birth with the help of untrained traditional birth attendants, who include men. Two months ago, 42-year-old Florence Alupo gave birth to her eighth child.

“When I developed labour pains, I tried to get to my mother’s hut, but I failed. So I gave birth at the landing site. An old woman and some men helped me cut the umbilical cord, and took me home. I have never given birth in a health facility,” she recalls.

Accessing a private boat from the island to the mainland costs between Shs40,000 and Shs60,000 for a round trip, an amount many islanders cannot afford.

The fishermen cannot use their boats to transport the residents, since the boats are their livelihood. In 2017, the sub-county procured an engine boat to help transport the residents to the mainland to access the necessary services. However, it broke down in 2021.

“Engines are not consistent; it might work today and fail tomorrow. We cannot rely on it. However, every quarter (of the financial year), we wait for funds to facilitate the maintenance of the engine. When there are budgetary constraints, people suffer,” Musani explains.

He adds that one time, when the engine had a mechanical fault, it took eight hours to transport a woman in labour from the island to the health facility on the mainland.

The woman lost the baby. Erasmus Otim, a laboratory technician at Ngora Health Center IV, concurs that the residents of the island have difficulties in accessing routine medical services, especially screening for sickle cell disease.

“We can only carry out outreaches on the island four times in a year, because of budgetary constraints. Even on the island, one is forced to walk a distance of over three kilometres from the landing site to the centre of the island to meet clients. There are no bicycles or motorcycles to transport health workers,” he says.

Apulegeria Byobona, a mother of seven, and a resident of Katengeto Island, tends to her child.

Other challenges

Katengeto Island does not have schools or educational facilities of any kind. School-age children are taken to the mainland to live with relatives and family friends so that they can get an education.

Otim notes that this who are living with host families. This means they are providing for two households, which is challenging. It poses a challenge to proper parenting.

“Parents have to provide food and other basic needs for their children is also difficult to monitor a child’s educational performance from a distance,” he says. Although several residents engage in small-scale farming, the island does not have a maize mill. This means one needs to set aside funds to transport produce to the mainland for milling.

“It is always difficult to provide for your child. Also, since we do not have the opportunity to mentor our children through close observation, they often grow up with a different character from the family,” Christine Auke, a resident, says. Geoffrey Milton Okuna, Agora district’s education officer, says plans are underway to establish educational institutions on the island as soon as the budget allows.

“Out of the73 parishes in the district, only eighteen do not have primary schools as per the requirements from the Ministry of Education and Sports of a primary school per parish. Katengeto is in our plans, but the resources from the central government are not yet available. We plan to build a school and health centre on the island,” he says.

In the interim, Okuna advises parents and guardians to continue sending their children to schools on the mainland or to take them to boarding schools. Katengeto Parish has two villages, each accessed through different routes. When crossing from one village to the other, one needs to use a boat. The rising water levels in the lake due to persistent rains have rendered village paths impassable, adding another layer to the plight of the residents. Addressing Katengeto Island's issues requires sustained commitment from the local government and civil society to invest in infrastructural development. The island highlights the struggles faced by many marginalised communities in Uganda.



