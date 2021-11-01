Prime

ADF’s trail of bombings and bloodletting

Incarcerated commander of the rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) Jamil Mukulu (centre) appears in court for trial in 2018. PHOTO/File

By  Emmanuel Mutaizibwa

What you need to know:

  • As sleuths commence investigations into the recent bombings, they will have to rummage through heaps of records and search for granular details on how the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) carried out similar attacks in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Emmanuel Mutaizibwa writes.

Police say two people, including a terror suspect, have been killed and others injured recently when improvised explosive devices (IEDs) manufactured by local Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terror cells were placed at a pork joint in a Kampala suburb and on a bus travelling to south-western Uganda.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.