Niger President Mohamed Bazoum. PHOTO/COURTESY

After coups in Mali and Burkina Faso, will Niger be next?

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Critics of President Mohamed Bazoum's regime, angry at perceived corruption and failures to end the security crisis, are flooding social media following the January 24 coup in Burkina.

Speculation that Niger may become the next Sahel nation to suffer a coup has surged since Burkina Faso underwent a putsch last week, less than 18 months after a military takeover in Mali.

