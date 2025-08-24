Agriculture is a driver for East Africa’s industrialisation

Hennessy Cognac whisky at a supermarket in Kira, Wakiso District, is sold for Shs2.1 million. The prices at another supermarket in Nalya, also in Wakiso, also reveal a goldmine in the agricultural sector. Corned Brazilian beef (340g) is sold at Shs17,000. Freez Tamarind Mix (300mm) from Lebanon goes for Shs7,000, while Wydojone Milk (500mm) from Poland is sold at Shs15,600. The woman at the counter, who just purchased these items - all imported - had paid Shs3m. The expression on her face is one of satisfaction. The milk in her shopping cart could have been sourced locally, while the whiskey could have been replaced with Tonto (banana beer) with some slight improvement in processing.

African agricultural imports have been increasing over the years. A sample survey in Ugandan supermarkets found food imports from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Brazil. A 2021 study by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa found that in 2018, agriculture imports to Africa were worth $15 billion. It is estimated that these imports would reach a high $110 billion in 2025. The Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) is now advancing the proposition that agriculture can be a driver for industrialisation in the region. Last month, at the second Annual Regional Industrialisation Conference (RIC 2025), PSFU Executive Director Stephen Asiimwe emphasised the importance of regional integration and called for the strengthening of partnerships.

The East African community, re-established in 2000, has had benefits for its 330 million members, as well as setbacks, especially for business people. There is free movement of people across the borders, but inter-regional trade remains at a minimum, below 20 percent, limited mainly by Non-Trade Barriers (NTBs). On several occasions, Kenya has blocked Uganda’s milk and sugar from being transported into their country. On the other hand, Tanzania has a myriad of restrictions and permits targeting foreign traders, including traders from the regional block.

Importance of the sector

David Wozemba, the country director of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), pointed to the huge potential of agriculture in the region’s industrial transformation, wondering why the sector with a huge comparative advantage was being ignored. “The EAC countries are yet to allocate 15 percent of their annual budgets to agriculture as per the Maputo Protocol. The sector contributes between 25 and 40 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of most countries, employing close to 80 percent of the population. Agriculture should be recognised as an important input in the industrial agenda,” he says. AGRA is a continental agricultural organisation modelled on the practices of the Green Revolution that helped improve agricultural productivity in Mexico, India, and the Philippines.

It supports small-scale farmers to adopt new technologies to improve their productivity and incomes. “The continent lags in the use of quality seed, irrigation, application of fertilisers, and mechanisation. Post-harvest losses are a key barrier to competitive trade. Other challenges include a lack of access to technology and high transport costs,” the agribusiness development expert explains. He called for collaborative industrialisation and value addition, and emphasised the importance of climate-smart agriculture. “Incentives should be offered on condition of value addition and skills enhancement. Let’s build regional value chains, regional infrastructure, a regional industrial policy, and the standard gauge railway,” he said.

Businge Rwabwogo, the general manager, operations, at Mukwano Industries, called for harmonising of regional policies like the removal of Non-Trade Barriers. “Instead, each partner state is coming up with its policies. There is a problem of overlapping agreements and regulatory disparities. For instance, Kenya initiated trade agreement discussions with the United States of America. Such agreements can distort markets, especially when importing from a country with a large economy,” he noted. Rwabwogo called for specialisation within the region, as it was during the colonial times, as opposed to the costly option of one company having factories in each East African country.

“There should be one hub. The comparative advantage of each country should bring in compliments rather than competition. We should also have a clear regulatory framework on trade. Can you imagine that the Tanzanians have come during sunflower harvesting time and are buying off everything, yet we cannot do the same in Tanzania?” He asked. As Uganda remains open to all importers, Rwabwogo notes that regulation is not limited to external players. Even a lack of local regulation can destroy established industries. “If we do not apportion what each factory should do, internal competition will kill an industry, yet we must compete for the same market with new entrants who have tax holidays.

This is beside the challenges of expensive road networks and a lack of suitable finance,” he says. Dr Victoria Ssekitoleko, the chairperson of Uganda Agribusiness Alliance (UAA), a network of agribusiness and agribusiness-related apex organisations working towards an inclusive and competitive agribusiness industry in Uganda, emphasised the role of working through the value chain.

James Mulwana, a tomato farmer in Nakifuma. He says high fertiliser prices mean high costs of production which call for sustainable means of production. PHOTO | GEORGE KATONGOLE

“Agricultural productivity starts with scientists recommending the right soil, the seeds, and spacing. Extension workers should recommend the right agronomic practices from weeding to fertiliser and water application. The produce dealers and farmers should do the right drying, packaging, and branding. Once specialists are involved at every stage, the insurance and banking institutions will find it easy to work with the farmer,” she advised. Speaking via video link, Stephen Ruzibiza, the chief executive officer of Rwanda Public Sector Federation, argued that NTBs are hampering industrialisation in the region. “The NTBs are an additional cost. We need regional policies that compel international corporations investing in the region to work with a local partner,” he said.

Ezra Muhumuza Rubanda, the Executive Director of Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA), said Uganda’s industrialisation policy lacks direction. “We have a policy circus rather than a nexus. It is wrong to aggregate trade and tax policies with investment and industrial policies as they have different objectives. Trade and tax policies are short-term mainly regulatory, while investment and industrial policy are long-term and work at the implementation stage,” he said. Muhumuza called for the enactment of policies that are regional rather than domestic, such as an East African development bank that uses our own money and encourages savings.

“On the NTBs, the problem is that countries produce the same low-quality products, and because they cannot compete with prices, they resort to NTBs. Countries are producing according to current needs rather than having a strategic agenda for industrialisation,” he explained. Until EAC countries address that problem, NTBs will remain, even as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan join the production lines. The solution is a move from trade policies to industrial policies. Government response Dr Joshua Mutambi, the commissioner of Processing and Marketing at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, did not have all the answers to concerns raised by traders but argued that the Standard Gauge Railway was on course.

“He noted that there were developments of free zones, industrial parks, and energy. However, NTBs will likely stay for some time because doing business is a lifetime venture. As you solve some NTBs, others come up,” he said. Sarah Kagingo, the vice chairperson of the PSFU board of directors, said plants across the region were operating at a 54 percent capacity because of limited demand for products. “Our markets should be interlinked. What is key is to make agriculture more productive.

While milk production per cow has increased significantly, it is still below what a cow produces in the Netherlands. There is also a need for quality assurance, as many consumers in advanced countries are concerned about their health,” she explained. Agriculture can drive industrialisation because it provides the raw materials needed for many industries, such as food processing, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. [email protected]

How agriculture contributes to industrialisation

The link between agricultural productivity and industrialisation is undeniable. Several studies highlight the importance of policy and institutional factors in ensuring agricultural growth translates into industrial development. For instance, investments in infrastructure, research and development, and supportive polices are essential for maximising the industrial benefits of agricultural growth.

Raw material supply:

Agriculture provides essential raw materials for various industries, including food processing, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. For example, cotton from farms is used in textile mills, and crops are processed into food products.

Demand creation:

Increased agricultural productivity can lead to higher rural incomes, which translates to increased demand for manufactured goods, driving industrial growth.

Capital accumulation:

Profits from agriculture can be reinvested in other sectors, including industry, facilitating industrial development.

Employment generation:

Agriculture employs a large portion of the workforce in developing countries, and its modernization can create new employment opportunities in agro-industries.

Forward and backward linkages:

Strong linkages between agriculture and industry, both upstream and downstream, are crucial for sustainable industrial development. Source: Internet.



