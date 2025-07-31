All eyes on Kapchorwa repeat NRM election today

Voters in Kapchorwa District are today heading back to the polls to choose the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flagbearers for the January 2026 parliamentary elections.

The rerun follows the annulment of the July 17 primaries by the NRM Electoral Commission, citing widespread allegations of vote rigging, bribery, and tallying irregularities. The elections will cover Kapchorwa Municipality, Tingey County, and the Kapchorwa District Woman MP seat.

The district’s NRM registrar was arrested and remanded in connection with the anomalies. Ms Mary Chebet, an NRM supporter in Kapchorwa, said: “It’s encouraging to see the party acknowledge the flaws and take corrective action.”

Kapchorwa remains a key stronghold for the NRM in the Sebei Sub-region. Political analysts suggest that today’s election will test the party’s internal discipline and grassroots democracy.

The Sipi Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Fredrick Chesang, said security has been reinforced ahead of the polls.

“We have put in place adequate security to ensure the exercise is peaceful. Our officers will be on the ground to maintain order and arrest anyone attempting to disrupt the process,” Mr Chesang said.

He added: “As police, we are heavily prepared, learning from the past mistakes. This time, we are ready. We are working closely with sister security agencies, including the UPDF, to make sure this election is conducted peacefully.”

Mr Chesang noted that officers have been deployed to all polling stations, with senior officers assigned to oversee operations at each sub-county. Authorities have also pinpointed potential hotspots, including Greater Kaserem in Tingey, and East and Central Divisions in Kapchorwa Municipality.

“We have mobilised enough manpower, and no polling station will be left unattended. We are also closely monitoring high-risk areas,” he said.

Mr Chesang warned candidates against inciting supporters and vowed to crack down on electoral offences. “We are ready to arrest anyone who engages in voter bribery, intimidation, threats, or assault. No one will be spared regardless of political affiliation,” he stressed.

Dr Tanga Odoi, chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, said the decision to cancel the earlier election was based on formal complaints from candidates and voters.

“The election in Kapchorwa was grossly mismanaged. Our staff failed to follow basic guidelines and in some cases did not even read out results. We had no option but to cancel the entire process and start afresh,” Dr Odoi said.

He assured the public of a credible re-run, promising stricter oversight and immediate disciplinary measures for any official who compromises the process.

When Monitor visited the district, NRM officials declined to comment on the preparations. However, the Assistant Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kapchorwa, Mr Yasin Seiko, assured residents that the repeat election would be free and fair.

“The NRM registrar failed in the last exercise. Instead of deploying officers to every polling station, some locations were left unattended, which contributed to the irregularities,” Mr Seiko said.

He said corrective measures have been implemented to ensure a smooth and credible process this time. According to Mr Seiko, Kapchorwa District has 93,465 registered voters expected to take part in today’s re-election.