All voters to undergo biometric verification

All voters will undergo biometric machine verification should Parliament approve the proposed amendments to the Electoral Commission Act.

The proposal is part of the broader electoral reforms tabled before the Cabinet by Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Norbert Mao to curb ballot stuffing, ghost voters, double voting, and ensure every voter casts a vote at a particular polling station.

Mr Mao, who spoke to the Monitor on the sidelines of a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters in Kampala on July 30, said his proposal was being scrutinised by a seven-member committee led by the ICT Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi. Dr Baryomunsi will report back to Cabinet the final recommendations of the committee.

Mr Mao said the proposal is aimed at further amending Section 12(1) of the Electoral Commission Act, which was amended in July 2020 to allow the EC to use the same in the management of polls.

The Commission may in the exercise of its powers under subsection (1) adopt technology in the management of elections,” the proposal states. Mr Mao said the law in its entirety, does not make the use of technology compulsory during the polls, which he said has bred election malpractice.

“The law shall create some offences to punish presiding officers and other election officers on whose watch there is a mismatch between the ballots and the records on the machine. For example, if the two say something different, the presiding officer can go to jail for up to five years,” he said.

A total of $70 million (Shs256 billion) has been earmarked for the procurement of more than 70,000 biometric machines that shall be distributed to the more than 35,000 polling stations.

Justice Simon Byabakama, the chairperson of EC, said the machines are part of the broader items that the EC is procuring ahead of the January polls.

“We are planning to deploy two machines per polling station across the country such that when one malfunctions, the other continue and the voting process is not interrupted. But when the law is enacted, no one will vote except when they have gone through this verification process,” he said.

This development follows a series of events where President Museveni has claimed without evidence that the National Unity Platform (NUP) party rigged the 2021 elections.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony for Gen Aronda Nyakayirima in Kampala on September 12, last year, Mr Museveni accused NUP of stealing up to one million of his votes in the 2021 elections.

He did not provide any evidence. Although candidate Museveni of the NRM party won the national elections with 6.01 million votes, defeating NUP’s candidate, who collected 3.6 million votes, Mr Museveni and his ruling NRM party suffered a huge defeat in the central region, basically Buganda.

Mr Museveni was beaten to the central region vote by Mr Kyagulanyi by a margin of 614,677 votes. He got 838,858 votes against Mr Kyagulanyi 1,453,535. The NRM party also lost at least 10 parliamentary seats to NUP.

Some of the casualties included Mr Museveni’s then vice president of 10 years, Mr Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, and more than six members of the previous Cabinet.

Some of the ministers and ministers of State who lost included Ms Judith Nabakooba (Land, Housing and Urban Development), Mr Vincent Bamulanzeki Ssempijja (then minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs), Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo (State for Higher Education), Ms Beti Olive Kamya (current IGG), Ms Nakiwala Kiyingi (then State minister for Sports), and Mr Haruna Kasolo (State minister for Microfinance).

This huge victory made NUP the largest Opposition party in Parliament with 57 MPs. Mr Museveni resurrected these claims in March this year when his NRM candidate, Ms Faridah Nambi, was defeated by NUP’s Elias Nalukoola during the Kawempe North by-election in Kampala.

The President directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigation to probe the entire exercise. Mr Museveni revisited the issue of biometric machines while speaking at Kololo on May 25, where First Lady Janet Museveni presided over the Light Up Uganda for Jesus mission crusade. He insisted the elections must be halted where the biometric machines stop working.

EC position

Justice Byabakama said on July 30 that the EC had secured the required funding to facilitate the procurement of all electoral materials.

“We are just remaining with a small margin of our required funding…I can assure you that these machines will be in place because an election is in the law, and thus we cannot postpone…,” he said.

“We shall not use the old machines in the polling exercise but deploy brand new ones, because the technology changes,” he said.