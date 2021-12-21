Prime

Archbishop Kasujja speaks on career as a papal envoy

Archbishop Augustine Kasujja during the interview.  PHOTOS | COURTESY

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • Clocking retirement age means that one is simply a retiree, but not in the Catholic Church. Even when a priest reaches the mandatory retirement age, he still has to send a resignation letter to the Pope. Archbishop Augustine Kasujja followed in the tradition. Daily Monitor’s Beatrice Nakibuuka talked to Archbishop Kasujja about his years of service and plans for retirement.

After serving as the first African Apostolic Nuncio in various countries, Archbishop Augustine Kasujja hang up his boots on August 31 .

