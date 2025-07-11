Audit report faults Water ministry on failure to control Kasese floods

The floods that caused havoc in Kasese and other parts of the country could have been avoided if the water monitoring equipment installed by the Ministry of Water and Environment were operational, a new value-for-money audit report has revealed.

The floods that happened between 2021 and 2023 left 16 people dead, six others injured, and three missing, while more than 1,000 people were displaced. The value-for-money audit report attributed the deaths and the subsequent displacements to the fact that at the time of the floods, the water level monitoring equipment installed at River Nyamwamba and other water bodies within the Rwenzori areas were obsolete and failed to detect the rising water levels. In addition, the report says the majority of the equipment are outdated.

The report says the country has a total of 91 groundwater stations and 152 surface water stations across the country, adding that these are not sufficient enough to monitor the water resources across the country. The audit report recommended that the ministry and government should make resources available to ensure that data on water resources are available to the public and that the data integrity is protected. The report states that while quantification of Uganda’s water in rivers, lakes, and groundwater is done to track changes over time and ensure sustainable usage for the present and future generations, interviews with the principal water officer and document review of the Status of Water Resources Report, 2005, showed that the last comprehensive survey by the DWRMA to assess the country’s water resources and establish a monitoring network was conducted in June 2005, approximately 19 years ago.

“Notable among the critical water resources issues affecting Uganda identified by the survey were inadequate water quantity and quality for water supply. What emerged as the highest priority issue were reduced availability due to long-term climatic variations; intensive rains and floods causing loss of crops and damage to infrastructure,” the report says. The report says the distribution of water resource monitoring stations across Uganda is inadequate and that many key water resources lack monitoring stations in critical access locations, limiting the ability to collect data. “This shortfall has been exacerbated by population growth trends, which have driven exponential infrastructure development, particularly in sectors like energy.

The high cost of managing and expanding the monitoring network further complicates efforts to address this gap,” the report said. The value-for-money audit report for the period ending June 30, 2024 says the team observed that the existing monitoring network does not adequately cover regions that have been recorded as the most vulnerable to climate-related impacts over the recent four years. These, according to the report, include the cattle corridor, Rwenzori Sub-region (Kasese), Karamoja Sub-region, and the Bugisu Sub-region. “These areas face increasing environmental and socio-economic challenges, underscoring the urgent need for a more comprehensive and strategically distributed water monitoring network,” it says.

Donor dependency

It also emerged that government has not provided money for establishment of new monitoring stations, only depending on donor-provided facilities, which are not sufficient enough to cover the entire country. The report points out that both through interviews with the principal hydrologists and document reviews of the approved annual work plans of the department for the three-year period under review, the audit team discovered that the department did not provide for the establishment of new monitoring stations, indicating failure to prioritise expansion of the monitoring network coverage. “The stations are only set up under donor funding,” the report said, adding that “the audit also noted that the department has not carried out a re-assessment of the country’s water resources as the last one was conducted nearly two decades ago.”

“The inadequate coverage of the monitoring network increases the risk of data insufficiency, resulting in inadequate preparedness and response to events like floods in climate-vulnerable regions, potentially leading to infrastructure damage and loss of life and livelihoods,” the report said. The audit report also revealed that 39 groundwater monitoring stations representing 43 percent were non-operational. The non-operational equipment includes 21 telemetric, 12 manual, and six automated graphic charts. According to the report, the ministry established a total of 152 surface water monitoring stations, out of which 125 are manual, 26 are automatic water level recorders, and one is telemetric. “Audit field visits and a review of status reports revealed that 75 (49 percent) of all the surface water monitoring stations were non-operational.

Out of these, 70 were manual and 5 were automatic water level recorders,” the report said. However, Dr Emmanuel Freddie Mugunga, the undersecretary-in-charge of finance and administration, who is also the accounting officer of the ministry, acknowledged the findings of the Office of the Auditor General that the last comprehensive review and design of the national monitoring network took place in 2005. He said while the network addresses critical needs for surface and groundwater observation, its functionality, expansion, and development are hindered by budget constraints, including insufficient funding for operations and maintenance.

“Most of the stations were established through donor funding, as the Government of Uganda categorises operation and maintenance as a recurrent consumptive activity, which is subject to budget cuts,” he said. The accounting officer also emphasised that the monitoring network is only one component of a broader early warning system that could have helped mitigate the impacts of devastating floods and landslides in regions such as Rwenzori, Bugisu, Mt Elgon, and Lake Kyoga, as well as droughts in Katakwi, Amuria, and Kapelebyong. “Additionally, the causes of flooding around lakes and major water bodies have a transboundary dimension within the Nile Basin. Although the network is not optimal for addressing climate change and adaptation needs, some stations exist in key areas such as Nakasongola, Gulu, Katakwi, Mityana, Mubende, and Kiboga,” he said.



Other sources “Despite the limited tools, resources, and sparse monitoring network, the ministry has relied on information from sources such as the UNMA, Nile Basin Regional Drought Bulletins, ICPAC, and the Nile Basin Initiative Flash Flood Early Warning System (NB FFEWS) to provide regular updates and warnings to OPM,” he added. This initiative, Dr Mugunga said, supplements data from the sparse monitoring network with satellite imagery and downscaled, bias-corrected regional climate variables to produce useful information products. To complement the existing network, the Directorate of Water Resources Management also receives self-monitoring data from permit holders, including large and small-scale hydropower plants along the Nile, irrigation schemes, water supply systems, and borehole drillers. The report shows that 45 stations have been inactive for over 50 years due to political instability as far back as 1967.

Residents stranded after River Nyamwamba burst its banks and cut off the road to their homes in Kasese Town on September 7, 2024. PHOTO/FILE

Additionally, other stations have been non-operational for more than 10 years and these include seven stations that have been vandalised, three that have been damaged by floods, and four, established for a specific wetland study, which are no longer operational. Eleven climate variation stations are also currently awaiting essential parts from suppliers, according to the report. The commissioner for water resources management, Dr Callist Tindimugaya, in response said the problems are as result of the department’s resource constraints, which have limited its ability to rehabilitate most of the non-functional stations. “Despite these challenges, 17 stations were successfully rehabilitated during the review period. However, only three of these rehabilitations were government-funded in FY 2023/24; the remaining 14 were part of the Green Climate Fund Project, which focused on wetland restoration and community resilience,” he said.

The audit review of the ministry’s annual work plans and reports revealed that the department received only Shs300 million for station maintenance in FY 2023/24 and no funding in the two preceding financial years. According to the department’s five-year strategy and plan for surface water and weather monitoring network in October 2018, the budget for rehabilitation and overhaul of damaged, worn-out, and vandalised stations over five years from 2018 to 2023 was Shs1.3 billion, but these funds were not released. “With a significant number of ground and surface water monitoring stations non-operational, there is inadequate collection of data on the country’s water resources. ‘‘This exposes the country to risks of inaccurate planning and management, inefficient allocation of resources, and inefficient water management strategies. This also leads to under/overestimation of water availability,” the report says.

Additionally, the report says with approximately 43 percent of the groundwater stations and 49 percent of the surface water stations non-operational, the department is incapacitated in performing its functions of floodplain planning and management and early warning to relevant authorities in charge of disaster preparedness. For instance, the floods that happened in Kasese could not be detected as the respective monitoring stations along River Nyamwamba and River Mobuku were non-operational in the periods preceding the floods. It says the lack of adequate functional monitoring stations hinders the timely provision of information needed to develop preparedness and response mechanisms for managing water resource level variations, increasing vulnerability to disasters. “The audit noted damage to lives and property across various regions of the country, where there were either no monitoring stations, or those that existed were non-functional,” the report said.

Manual data collection The report says the department was collecting data manually using vertical rulers used to measure water levels in lakes and rivers installed to measure water levels. The audit team through field visits observed that in three zones of Albert, Kyoga, and Upper Nile, staff gauges were installed on rivers without gauge plates and that specifically, in the Albert WMZ, River Mpanga had two sites lacking gauge plates, and in the Kyoga WMZ, River Sezibwa also had a staff gauge installed without plates. “In the Upper Nile, River Toci likewise had a staff gauge installed without plates,” the report said. These plates, according to the report, are crucial as they provide a fixed reference point for accurate readings. However, Dr Tindimugaya in response indicated that vandalism and a lack of budget to buy spare parts have rendered many stations non-operational.

He said with a limited budget, it is impossible to sensitise more villages than those in the vicinity of the stations. “It is also not possible to have security mechanisms at each and every station. The department has instituted measures to curb vandalism such as making the stations less visible and attractive to vandals, casting the solar panels in concrete, minimising the use of steel gauges and connection of monitoring stations to the national power grid where applicable,” he said. The audit report also found out that while water level measurements are recorded twice daily on surface and groundwater resources by local residents employed as gauge observers on forms provided by the department, there were inconsistencies between water level measurements recorded by observers on the forms and those entered in the database by hydrologists for the financial years 2021/22 and 2022/23.

The report says the inconsistency was identified for several monitoring stations across the country including Victoria Zone, Kyoga and Upper Nile zones. “Of the 11,069 entries reviewed by the audit team, 989 (8.93 percent) differed from the measurements captured by observers in the field,” the report said. Hydrological inspectors, according to the Auditor General, indicated that the discrepancies in the data are due to errors made by observers when recording water levels. “These errors were identified and corrected during the data entry process into the database,” they said, according to the report. “Flawed data hinders the department’s ability to issue timely and accurate warnings for flood risks, to inform climate change adaptation planning. Additionally, it undermines the reliability of studies, environmental impact assessments, and other infrastructural initiatives that depend on accurate hydrological information,” the report said.

Green light

Dr Mugunga on his part acknowledged the audit observation and indicated that the department notices inconsistencies in the records that are received from observers and that in some cases they have to deal with the challenges of erroneous datasets. He said as such, there are entries in the database that are different from what observers capture on their gauge forms, but added that when these findings are contextualised with the long records available at these stations the statistical significance of errors tends to be low. “When data is received in the department it goes through a rigorous process on its accuracy, which includes comparison with historical data, data from neighbouring stations with similar conditions, and statistical tools or in some cases data from other measuring devices at the same station.

Corrections are made where errors are detected and this makes data in the database different from what the observers recorded,” he said. The report says despite being charged with a wider scope of responsibility, funding to the department has been limited. The report says the three years under review showed that the department was allocated a budget of Shs3.440 billion over the three-year period, of which Shs3.412 billion was released, and Shs3.327 billion was spent. The commissioner and principal hydrologists revealed that despite a 99.1 percent release rate of approved funding for the financial years under review, the department lacked sufficient resources to effectively fulfil its mandate.

“For instance, a review of the strategy and plan for surface water and weather monitoring network, 2018, revealed that for the financial years under review, the department needed Shs2.1 billion, and Shs1.82 billion for the year 2021/22 and 2022/23 respectively for operation of surface water stations only. More than 90 non-functional monitoring stations are yet to be rehabilitated, and the required quarterly support supervision visits to the monitoring stations are not being carried out as should be.

Staffing gaps

The audit report says the department is operating at 54 percent capacity due to understaffing. With an approved technical staffing level of 56, the department currently has only 33 staff, leaving a vacancy of 23 positions. In critical positions responsible for data collection, analysis, and storage, while the approved position has 28 vacancies, only five were filled at the time of auditing, leaving a gap of 23 unfilled positions. “Understaffing limits the department’s capacity to effectively execute its mandate. The few available staff are burdened with heavy workloads, leading to burnout, fatigue, and an increased risk of errors in data collection and analysis,” the report said.

The report also faulted the ministry and the water resources management department for not disseminating information to the users in time. According to the Hydrological Data Manual 2018, data and information are disseminated through publishing daily, monthly, and annual data summary reports of streamflow statistics/records, and these can also include station information such as station number, coordinates, type of data collected, and period of operation; Yearbooks; and on the website where users can download the data directly. However, the audit review revealed that the department did not upload any water resources monitoring or assessment results such as forecasts and assessment reports for the users.