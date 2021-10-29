Balaalo return to haunt north 4 years after Museveni order

A security operative tries to disperse a herd of cattle which had blocked the road at Madiopei border, Lamwo District. The cattle belonged to the Balaalo. PHOTO | TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny  &  Polycap Kalokwera

What you need to know:

  • Between September 2015 and August 2016, the local leaders from Gulu, Amuru, and Nwoya districts issued an ultimatum ordering the pastoralists to evacuate since some had guns and were threatening the lives of local farmers. 

The number of Balaalo (herdsmen) now spread across Acholi Sub-region has reportedly increased since 2017 amid growing concerns over land rights and conflict.

