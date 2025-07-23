Balancing woodlots, agroforestry

The decision facing farmers today – whether to establish woodlots or integrate trees into existing farms through agroforestry – transcends a simple agricultural choice. It represents a strategic calculation for enhancing resilience and profitability in a changing world. With growing awareness of climate change, the imperative of soil health and the unpredictable nature of traditional crop prices, the role of trees has never been more pivotal.

For generations, trees have been an informal, yet integral part of the rural populace, offering shade, fruits and timber. Beyond their practical benefits, natural woodlots hold profound cultural and spiritual significance, serving as sacred sites for community worship where spirits and deities are believed to reside. These locations host traditional rituals such as ancestor worship, healing ceremonies and initiation rites, and are crucial sources of medicinal plants used by traditional healers.

However, current pressures, including increasing land scarcity and the pressing need for diversified income streams, are prompting farmers like Harriet Namata to evaluate their options regarding tree integration. Uganda faces a significant environmental crisis, marked by substantial tree cover loss that carries severe implications to climate change. Uganda is currently losing approximately between 120,000 and 122,000 hectares of forest cover annually, according to environmental organisations and the Ministry of Water and Environment. This ongoing deforestation has led to a dramatic reduction in the country's overall tree cover. For instance, in 1990, Uganda had about 24 percent forest cover, which had alarmingly shrunk to just nine percent by 2018, signifying a loss of roughly three million hectares in under three decades.

Between 2001 and 2024, Uganda experienced a loss of 1.16 million hectares of tree cover, equating to a 15 percent decrease from its 2000 tree cover area. This translates to an estimated net reduction of 1.05 million hectares, or 23 percent, in tree cover between 2000 and 2020. The environmental cost of this loss is directly tied to carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions. In 2024 alone, the loss of 31.9 thousand hectares of natural forest in Uganda resulted in an emission of 15.8 million tonnes (Mt) of CO₂. Over a longer period, from 2001 to 2024, the cumulative tree cover loss in Uganda released 541 Mt of CO₂ into the atmosphere. Annually, during this same period, an average of 22.5 Mt of CO₂ was emitted due to tree cover loss, making reforestation and sustainable land management critical for both local resilience and global climate mitigation efforts.

The allure of timber harvest

Namata, a progressive farmer in Kasanje in Wakiso District, recently dedicated a three-acre plot to fast-growing Pinus caribaea (Caribbean Pine). "It's a long game, I know," she admits, overseeing the healthy trees. "But the timber market is strong and with good management, this will be a substantial income when my children are older, perhaps for their education or to expand the farm." Woodlots, by offering a singular focus on timber production, appeal to farmers who can afford to set aside land for several years without immediate crop returns. The benefits are clear: a concentrated harvest, potential for high financial returns on maturity and a relatively straightforward management plan compared to intricate mixed systems.

Woodlots provide alternative sources of firewood so that community members rely less on the existing woody indigenous tree types. Furthermore, well-managed woodlots can act as carbon sinks, contributing to environmental conservation on a larger scale. However, the commitment is significant. Land tied up in woodlots cannot be used for food production, posing a challenge for smallholders. There's also the risk of market price fluctuations over the decades until harvest and the potential for certain tree species to deplete soil nutrients or water, if not managed appropriately.

Agroforestry

Just a few kilometres away, Peter Kaggwa champions the agroforestry approach on his two-acre piece of land. His farm integrates crops and trees: Grevillea Robusta providing shade for his Robusta coffee, Faidherbia albida enriching the soil for maize, and various fruit trees like mango and avocado interspersed throughout. "My land is small. I can't afford to plant just trees. Every plant must contribute," Kaggwa explains. Agroforestry offers a multifaceted approach, yielding multiple benefits simultaneously. Nitrogen-fixing trees improve soil fertility, reducing the reliance on chemical fertilisers. The tree canopy provides shade, protecting sensitive crops from harsh sun and reducing water evaporation.

Tree roots help stabilise the soil, preventing erosion, particularly on sloped terrain. Critically, it diversifies a farmer's income, providing food, fodder, firewood, and small timber alongside their main cash crops. This diversification acts as a buffer against crop failures or price drops. The challenge with agroforestry lies in its complexity. It demands a deeper understanding of ecological interactions, careful planning of tree-crop combinations and diligent management to prevent excessive competition for light, water and nutrients. Initial setup can also be labour-intensive.

A tailored approach

Agricultural experts emphasise that there is no one-size-fits-all. "The optimal choice depends on several factors: farm size, soil type, local climate, market access and the farmer's long-term goals. For a farmer with ample land, a woodlot might be a smart long-term investment. For a smallholder, well-planned agroforestry provides immediate benefits and diversified income," explains William Mujuni – the Mukono District Natural resources officer. Both woodlots and agroforestry are vital tools in building a more sustainable and resilient agricultural sector in Uganda. They address the pressing needs for timber, fuel wood, and environmental conservation, while also securing food production and improving farmer livelihoods. "Our focus should be on empowering farmers to make informed decisions that best serve their land and aspirations. Ultimately, what we desire is for people to embrace environmental stewardship and planting trees is a crucial step in that direction," Mujuni says.



