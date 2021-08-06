Beating Covid: Ambulance driver declined to transport me to hospital

By Tausi Nakato More by this Author

I am Sandra Babirye, an Iganga-based Daily Monitor reporter. I visited my elder brother in Kampala on June 4 after he had spent a week sick.

He tested for malaria and typhoid but the results were negative. I spent two days at his home before returning to Iganga.

However, the following day, my brother tested for Covid-19 and the results were positive. He informed me about the results. He was worried about me and advised that I also take a Covid-19 test.

The following day, I started getting Covid-19 symptoms, including a sore throat, muscle aches, a headache, and I started to lose my sense of taste and smell. I did not take this seriously and so didn’t go to hospital.

However, the situation got worse, so I contacted the Iganga Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Paul Bwire, who told me to take a Covid-19 test, which he said would cost me about Shs185,000. I, however, didn’t have that amount with me then.

My colleagues, however, managed to raise some money to take me to hospital, but they feared to come close to me.

I was put on a motorcycle and taken to the hospital, although I was too weak to walk.

I could hardly breathe and a doctor from the private hospital where I was taken told my colleague that my oxygen level had dropped and they needed to act fast.

It was later agreed that I should be taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital but my caretaker failed to secure an ambulance.

When he finally secured one belonging to the Kigulu South Member of Parliament, Mr Milton Muwuma, the driver declined to take me to Jinja.

According to the driver, I was in a very critical condition and was going to die on the way. So, in his alleged best interest, he abandoned me.

The doctor prescribed some drugs for me to buy and I was taken back home, but in a rather critical condition.

That night, my condition worsened and I had to be taken to Iganga General Hospital by my workmates the following morning.

At the hospital, I had to first test for Covid-19 at a fee of Shs185, 000. I was not surprised by the positive results because all my symptoms were consistent with Covid-19.

I had stayed with my brother for two days without following the standard operating procedures (SoPs).

The doctor prescribed drugs, including Vitamins C, D, B complex, Dexamethasone and Azithromycin, and also told me to exercise, sunbathe and to eat plenty of fruits to boost my immunity.

I was also told to go home and isolate myself. Since I stayed alone, it was easy for me to isolate myself without infecting others.

My brother stayed on oxygen for four days as his condition had worsened because he had been on malaria treatment for almost a week before finding out that he had Covid-19.

Recovery process

I followed the doctor’s instructions. I would also take half a cup of lemon, ginger and garlic three times a day.

My toughest moment was when the medication got done and I had no money left to buy more.

It was hard. I picked up my phone and started beeping everyone I knew. Some responded, and sent me some money and that’s how I managed to buy more drugs.

The difficult symptom was chest pain and difficulty in breathing. It would feel like they had put a 10kg stone on my chest.

My brother, who was also experiencing the same condition, told me to buy a syrup (Ascoril) that helped me relieve the pain.

I used to steam three times a day using different kinds of leaves. These were sent to me by my parents from the village.

I never informed my neighbours because I knew they would not allow me to be around yet I had nowhere else to go at that time. Although I felt fully recovered, I didn’t go for a second test.

Since my colleagues were aware, they told me to first stay away from them, even when I had recovered.

So, I decided to go to my village where my parents welcomed me, although the locals used to fear me, and I felt stigmatised.

Some prevention tips

•Avoid close contact with people who are visibly sick with flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, sneezing).

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

• Stay home when you experience these symptoms to avoid spreading illness to others.

• Wear a facemask to cover their nose and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the dustbin and wash your hands thoroughly .

with soap and running water.

• Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces such as door handles and phones.