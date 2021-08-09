Beating Covid: Mugisa made a Will after his condition worsened

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

Mr Deogratius B. Mugisa, a businessman dealing in merchandise in Fort Portal City, says his encounter with the deadly Covid-19 started with one of his clients.

“One day, a person came to my home and we exchanged money. Shortly after, I heard that he tested positive for Covid-19 and he also started feeling unwell,” he says.

Days before testing for Covid-19 himself, Mr Mugisa first lost appetite and a sense of smell, and developed fever and chest pain.

“I thought I had malaria and that I would recover soon. I had severe fever and chest pain. My eyes turned red; I went to Kida Hospital and they gave me drugs for malaria,” he says.

Because the severe chest pain was unrelenting, Mr Mugisa decided to have an X-ray done at Kabarole Regional Referral Hospital.

However, the doctors told him that there was no problem with his chest.

Nevertheless, Mr Mugisa started isolating himself at home because he now suspected he had Covid-19.

“I could lose sleep at home; I would hold my chest all the time and keep beating it hoping that the pain would go away. I stopped sleeping on the bed and I tried to sleep on the floor, all in vain,” he says.

He recalls that on June 14, he decided to make an appointment with the in-charge of Kataraka Health Centre IV to test for Covid-19.

“I had heard that people with Covid-19 also develop chest pain, so I had started steaming every day,” he says.

When the test was done, the results came out positive. The doctor counselled Mr Mugisa and advised him to continue steaming and taking medication.

“The doctor looked at me; I was helpless. He had to support me to move around the health facility compound and show me local herbs I could use for steaming,” he says.

Mr Mugisa then rode himself from the hospital back home on his motorcycle. Shortly after arriving home he started calling some of his friends and other people. One of those was his cousin who is a clinical officer.

She told him she was left with one dose of Covid-19 and asked if she could send it with a boda boda so that a health worker nearer him could give him the injection but unfortunately all the health workers he called declined to help. His cousin had lost her father but after burial that day, at around 9pm, she came to his home and gave him the medication.

Seeing people like the health workers abandoning him made Mr Mugisa sad. He started thinking he would die even before he would get to hospital.

Because of all that, Mr Mugisa was afraid that he was going to die soon, so he decided to write a Will. It took him two hours to draft it on paper. The following morning he got his laptop typed it out and edited it.

“The reason I made my Will is that I was thinking in case I die, I should not leave my property in a disorganised state. People in the area know me as a person who is organised and it would be a shame for people to come to my burial and find everything disorganised,” he says.

Writing a Will

When he was done editing it, he saved it on a flash disk and called on his trusted friend to print it out at a nearby trading centre. Mr Mugisa then gave a copy to his three trusted friends, who still have them up to now.

After this, Mr Mugisa says he was ready for whatever befell him as he was no longer afraid.

“Immediately after editing my Will, I deleted it from my laptop such that no other person could access it,” he says.

Mr Mugisa’s condition kept deteriorating until his in-law came to his rescue.

“I was saved by my in-law who came and rushed me to hospital. But before I could reach the hospital, I started calling my friends who are doctors. They advised me not to go to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital because it was full of patients,” he says.

They then changed the plan.

One of his friends, Mr Expedito Byaruhanga, offered him accommodation in a cottage house he owned, where Mr Mugisa spent eight days in isolation.

Mr Mugisa now had to spend money on not only getting the medication but hiring an ambulance to transport the doctor to and fro the cottage house.

“The doctors were giving me many injections, in the morning and evening. I would spend Shs80,000 for the fuel for the ambulance that was used by the doctors. I would also spend between Shs80,000 and Shs100,000 per day for the injections. In total, I spent Shs2.7million on treatment,” he says.

What eased his recovery, Mr Mugisa says, was that he followed the doctors’ guidance, ate fruits, took juice, used Covidex and steamed every day.

On June 23, he took the second test and the results came back negative. He then decided to go back home.

“When I got home, I was isolated again for 14 days but still on medication. I also continued steaming. I was still feeling weak but had no chest pain. I also still had no appetite for food,” Mr Mugisa says.

Because he is also the village chairperson, Mr Mugisa says people in the area mobilised funds to support him. His friends also sent him some money while others bought him drinks and food.

His wife also supported him while he was in isolation by looking for local herbs for him to use to steam.

Mr Mugisa says what hurt him the most was the day some people announced that he was dead. This was because he couldn’t answer phone calls. The doctors had discouraged him from using the phone while in isolation and when he declined to answer phone calls, they started announcing him dead.

“Some people in the community started spreading the rumour that I was dead and it went viral. So some of my close friends in the community called my wife asking her whether it was true or not and she then told me about it,” he says.

Other difficult times he faced were when he was stigmatised, when car owners, whom he called for help, declined to take him to the hospital and abandoned him.

“They abandoned me I started thinking that I was going to die. The doctors who were treating me would tell me that some of the patients they had been treating had died. I started thinking that I was the next in line. Watching the burial of my friend Felix Basiime [former Monitor Bureau Chief for Fort Portal], who also died of Covid-19 on zoom, was also traumatising,” he says.

Lessons

“I have learnt that if you are a good resident, people can support you because my community members supported me. Even when I returned home, they kept supporting me,” he shares.

Mr Mugisa, however, is disappointed with the government and says it was not until he suffered Covid-19 that he came to know that it is not doing much to help some people suffering from Covid-19 in the rural communities.

“If I was not a friend to doctors, I would have died,” he emphasises. “I requested for a government ambulance; I was not helped. Some government leaders also abandoned me. I was expecting to find drugs in the hospitals because I am a taxpayer but I kept buying drugs. Government is borrowing money in the name of fighting Covid-19, but the money is helping government officials only,” he says.

Mr Mugisa advises that the public needs to follow SOPs set by the Ministry of Health and restrict their movements.

Research findings






