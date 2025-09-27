Betty Cheptoyek: carrying the torch for the disabled

In a yellow dress, with a low black sash, Betty Cheptoyek Kaali wheels her red and black wheelchair from the sitting room, onto the large verandah of her home in Kapchela Parish, Kawowo Sub-county, Kapchorwa District. She is the District Female Councillor representing people with disabilities.

“We have tried to make our house as accessible as possible. I can cook, clean the house, and wash clothes, making me a good administrator of my family. However, when I am walking out to get to the car, I have to pass through the garage,” she says.

Cheptoyek is also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for Woman Member of Parliament for Kapchorwa District, a seat she won after the first election, held on July 17, was nullified due to irregularities. “In 1985, I suffered polio when I was seven months old. At the time, vaccinating babies against the known killer diseases was not a must. However, I was my parents’ first child, so they made me a priority in their lives,” she says.

According to the World Health Organisation, polio is a highly infectious disease caused by a virus. It invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis in a matter of hours. Approximately 75 percent of cases are asymptomatic. Some mild symptoms that can occur include a sore throat and fever.

The politician began using crutches as soon as she could walk. When she was eight years old, Cheptoyek joined Kapchorwa Primary School. However, the school was 12 kilometres away from her home, so her parents carried her to school. “My mother would carry me on her back in the morning, and then my father would carry me on his back in the evening. Sometimes, my mother would carry me for the whole week, then my father would do it the next week. In Primary Three, I had to remain at school until 4 p.m., so at midday, my young brother would run home and bring me some food to eat,” she reminisces.

Even when she joined Gamatui Girls Secondary School, a boarding school, her father continued to carry her at the beginning of the term. “Our home in Kween District is on a hilly side of Mt Elgon. There were no boda boda or pubic transport at the time. When it was holiday time, my father would pick me up from school and carry me for over 20 kilometres to our home. However, through the years, her parents received negative comments from the community. The only thing people looked forward to in life was getting a dowry for their daughter. They did not understand why Cheptoyek’s parents gave her special attention.

“Whenever they would see me on my father’s back, they would ask, “Why are you struggling with this disabled girl? Who will marry her? Do you think she has a future? Why not focus on your other able-bodied children? Those words could not put my parents down, but instead, they strove harder to take me to boarding school,” she says. She was the only girl with a disability in the school. However, she is grateful for the opportunity to attend the school because she interacted with people from different backgrounds and abilities.

“I would not have met such people if I had attended a special needs school. My parents carried me to and from school for 20 years. Even when I joined Kyambogo University, whenever I returned for holidays, they would carry me because the terrain to our home was not good,” she recalls. When she graduated, she decided not to go back to the village. In 2010, she had the opportunity to volunteer at the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU), where she was promoted through the ranks.

Finding love

The politician says that most men go to a woman with disability and admire her only in the dark. They never declare their love publicly. As a result, it is common to find such a woman with three children from different men. “For me, it was different. I always held my head high. In 2011, when the man who later became my husband came to date me, I told him I would not sleep with him until my father had approved of the relationship. My father had struggled to educate me. How would he feel if I went back to him with children who did not have a father?” she asks.

Kaali Chemonges, the man who expressed interest in dating her, asked her to give him an appointment to meet her family. On December 27, 2011, he visited her home. They held their introduction ceremony on October 26, 2013, when their firstborn son was seven months old. Later, they had a church wedding. They have been married for 16 years. “I never wanted to marry a disabled man, even if he was wealthy. I wanted somebody who could support me in case of anything. And I got that person. On the day of the introduction, my father piled all the crutches I had used since I was three years old. He had kept them on the roof. He told my husband that it was now time for him to support me,” she recalls.

When Cheptoyek talks about her husband, the joy in their marriage is visible on her face. She credits the father of her children with standing by her side through rain and sunshine. He married her when no one in his family believed in her. “Only his distant relatives attended our introduction ceremony. None of his family came. They wondered how one can marry a disabled woman who cannot fetch water from the stream, collect firewood, carry water to the bathroom for her husband’s bath, or make love,” she says. For seven years, her husband’s family did not take to her. She says in the whole of the Sebei Sub-region, her husband is a celebrity because he openly loves a disabled woman.

“Nobody believes that a woman with disability has feelings. They think we are asexual. They think we produce disabled children. They think that when you marry a disabled person, you have brought a curse into the family. But even if they laughed at him, he is a carefree person who minds his own business,” she says.

The politician says her in-laws later realised that she is a developmental woman because all the businesses the family has were initiated by her.

“We have six acres of coffee and banana crops, which I initiated. Our poultry businesses came from the ideas I shared. My husband lost his birthright, and I almost gave up on our marriage, urging him to follow his family’s desire and move on. But he stood by me, and that gave me the confidence to work harder,” she says.

Besides making her a mother, a dream that seemed only distant to her, Chemonges taught his wife to drive after importing disability driving aids.

In 2021, when Cheptoyek left NUDIPU to launch her own organisation, Show Abilities Uganda, an umbrella organisation for youth with different disabilities. Through the years, she managed to get a masters degree, two diplomas, and a postgraduate diploma, making her the most educated in her family. In 2021, Cheptoyek contested for the position of District Female Councilor representing people with disabilities and won. She says her dream has always been to help as many people as she can. “Some members of the community helped me. During the rainy season, when the road was slippery, a stranger would offer me a bed in her home. People would fetch me water downstream because I could not do it on my own. That is why I want to give back to the community,” she says.

Standing in NRM primaries

In 2021, Cheptoyek decided to campaign in preparation for the NRM primaries. She started her campaigns in September 2024, consulting with the local leadership, youths, and women. However, she decries the campaign expenses. “About two months to the primaries, I had to traverse through the 641 villages in the hilly terrain of Kapchorwa District. When you meet people, they expect some ‘water’ from you. Then there are the fuel and vehicle maintenance expenses, and I was traveling with three vehicles,” she explains.

Cheptoyek also decries the discrimination she endured from her opponents, who focused on her disability instead of opposing her policies. “I focused on my manifesto, which included advocacy for inclusion of the youth, women, widows, elderly, and the unemployed. I believe that is where my strength lies. My opponents abused me, saying I should stand in the disability category, not in mainstream politics. But when we speak for only ourselves as PWDs, we do not move milestones,” she recalls.

Cheptoyek met all the requirements demanded by her community - she is educated and married - so her disability was a non-issue. Only her competence mattered.

“I depleted my savings and capital to finance my campaigns. However, I intend to revive the poultry projects because I want to skill the youth. If we must demystify the fact that money overrides leadership, then we must change the mindset of our people. We must redirect the young generation to go into skilling projects; to start small and grow,” she says.

The politician believes in creating awareness about the available government programmes that youth and women can tap into. This will usher in a new generation of voters who are not focused on getting money from politicians. “Leaders who go into power because of their money do not work for the community. They wait for the five years to elapse before they go back to the community because their money will win the election for them,” she notes.

Almost rigged out

Although Cheptoyek’s team had mobilised across the district and knew that they had the support of the people, things turned out differently at the tally centre. They were not given an opportunity to tally results and compare with what their campaign agents had. “From 7 p.m. until 3.30 a.m., I was leading the race. When the results from the last sub-county were to be counted, the projector was switched off. By the time the lights came back on, the results had changed, showing that the incumbent had 600 votes more than mine. She was declared the winner,” she says.

She says she tried to speak to the registrar, but he did not listen to her.

“I requested my husband to take me out of that place. He and my supporters interrogated the registrar, who eventually agreed that he had declared the wrong results. They agreed to meet at 10 a.m. to re-tally the results,” she recalls. However, at the agreed time, the offices of the NRM Secretariat were closed, and the registrar was nowhere to be found. He did not pick up his calls. Someone called her husband to inform him that the registrar was in another village, distributing bribes. That person had video evidence.

“The registrar was arrested with a huge bag of money and jailed. That led to the nullification of the election. On 31 July, we held another election and I emerged as the winner with 4,000 votes,” she says. The incumbent MP is running as an independent candidate, so Cheptoyek is gearing up for a difficult, financially straining campaign period.

Going to the polls

Cheptoyek is confident that she will win the election due to her experience of lobbying and advocating for people’s rights in civil society. In the district council, she offered her support to lobby for the contraction of bridges and roads in the district. She calls on the government to extend a skilling centre in Kapchorwa District.

75%

