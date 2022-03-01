Prime

Billions of shillings lost as top govt officials jostle for software deals

Officials during the launch of the e-Government Excellence Awards in November last year. According to the Auditor General, uncoordinated ICT systems among different government agencies are leading to loss of billions of shillings in taxpayer’s money. PHOTOS / COURTESY

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  • When the National Backbone and E-government Infrastructure (NBI/EGI) project was conceived in 2006 in the run-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), it was supposed to ensure ministries, agencies, and departments embrace technology, which would increase its online presence and interlink operations to reduce administration costs and promote operational efficiency. But 13 years down the road since the first phase of the cable project was rolled out, government continues to struggle to adopt the digital landscape as some agencies are wasting billions of shillings on building replicated customised systems, writes Frederic Musisi.

Makerere University is the latest tertiary institution entangled in a software glitch that could see many eligible students miss out on graduation due in May 2022. 
The university’s IT team, according to highly-placed sources, is trouble-shooting it’s systems to recover and match students’ details; full marks, tuition payment, etc, a pre-requisite for clearance onto the graduation list.

