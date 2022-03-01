Billions of shillings lost as top govt officials jostle for software deals

Makerere University is the latest tertiary institution entangled in a software glitch that could see many eligible students miss out on graduation due in May 2022.

The university’s IT team, according to highly-placed sources, is trouble-shooting it’s systems to recover and match students’ details; full marks, tuition payment, etc, a pre-requisite for clearance onto the graduation list.

Makerere, along with Kyambogo University, which was last year in September hamstrung by a software glitch that saw hundreds of students miss out on graduation, in August disengaged from a local software company that built a student’s management software programme known as the Academic Information Management System, or AIMS.

The fall out was essentially precipitated by a fight over money by senior officials in the ministries of ICT and Finance, and a high ranking official in one of the public universities who were keen to have shares through proxies in the software company. The ministry of ICT was specifically paying the company billions of shillings for AIMS.

Thrust on the spot—disconnected from AIMS—in the hour of need, Kyambogo, whose graduation was nearing and could not quickly process the students’ raw data, had to find a plausible excuse for this crisis.

Kyambogo officials sold a theory to the media that executives of the software company had deleted the students’ data, which prompted police’s CID to swoop in immediately. The police’s investigations have since run out of steam, while the company and the two universities are in court over, among others, intellectual property rights and copyright infringement over software programmes AIMS and AIMS 2.0.

Both Kyambogo and Makerere, following the fall out over the AIMS, are currently attempting to transition to another students’ information management software system, the Academic Information Management System (ACMIS). Billons of shillings have already been spent on the system, though sources have revealed that the system has imperfections and is not user-friendly.

This haphazard migration from one software system to another, according to Auditor General (AG) John Muwanga’s latest report submitted to Parliament last month, is one of several duplications of IT systems across ministries, departments and agencies as billions of shillings are doled out.

“The isolated implementation of ICT initiatives also has the effect of compromising the standard of ICT infrastructure used by government, which has the effect of compromising service delivery and wasteful expenditure on ICT systems that are not to be used,” Mr Muwanga detailed.





Money schemes?

Several ministries, departments and agencies, the AG’s report details, have procured several systems with the same functionality, established data centres, server rooms and disaster recovery sites, for which the government is spending billions of shillings budgeted annually.

The construction of these standalone software systems, according to one IT expert who requested anonymity, is lately a “lucrative venture.” Averagely, building a pre-ordered customised system with a given level of traffic costs upwards Shs2b locally, besides maintenance annually whose prices range from Shs500m to Sh1b and higher to $1m (Shs3.5b). The starting price for an already designed software system is about $2m (Shs7b).

With a lot of wheeler dealing across government, the source said, “You can imagine what goes on behind.”

Asked why government agencies are keen to build customised software systems, Dr Aminah Zawedde, the ICT ministry permanent secretary, says the Covid-19 crisis has changed the outlook at government departments and agencies.



The call centre of e-government procurement system in Kampala.



“The government agencies had accelerated the digitisation of their customer and internal operations by three to four years. All respondents say their companies have found temporary solutions to meet many of the new demands on them, and much more quickly than they had thought possible before the crisis. So that can explain the increase in automations across government,” Dr Zawedde, who was named PS last July, says.

She reveals further: “It’s also noteworthy that in order to guarantee reliable and sustainable applications, the ministry of ICT put together an elaborate process that would accommodate the entire eco-system necessary for the development of software and/or IT systems that can be used by both government and the IT sector. The government’s intervention was primarily to ensure that these locally developed systems are consumed, reduce the cost of developing e-government services, dependencies on external countries.”

Through the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), she says her ministry has attained accreditation for all local ICT solutions and innovations developed through the National ICT Initiatives Support Programme (NIISP), which ensures sustainability.

According to Mr Muwanga’s report, whereas the ministry of ICT strategy gives guidelines on the budgeting and acquisition of ICT systems, including the involvement of the ministry and the National Information Technology Authority (NITA) in ensuring standardisation of systems and prevention of duplication of government systems, the continued individual actions by some agencies has resulted in uncoordinated budgets and procurements of systems.

But Dr Zawedde indicates that under the third National Development Plan, her ministry and that of Finance, the National Planning Authority and other government agencies, have ‘streamlined all ICT related projects [including infrastructure, e-government, ICT] within the digital transformation programme.’

“The digital transformation programme has considered all aspects of integration, sustainability, shared services etc. It will help in giving government direction and even more oversight in the planning, implementation and monitoring of ICT,” she reveals. But according to Mr Muwanga’s report, it is important that the budgeting, acquisition, deployment and disposal of these IT services are immediately “standardised, streamlined and harmonised” to eliminate duplication, enhance information sharing, and interoperability of e-government applications.

Duplication

This wasteful expenditure across many government agencies is costing tax payers. For instance, the government using a $75m (Shs263b) World Bank loan for the Regional Communications Infrastructure Programme (RCIP)—to complement existing ICT initiatives including the NBI and private sector under its fifth phase, invested in the e-government procurement system (E-GP system) and contracted a foreign firm at the cost of $1.3m (Shs4.5b).

But in June 2020, the government decommissioned the system, citing a colossal increment in project costs. The e-GP system has since been replaced by a locally developed solution, for which Shs2.4b was paid at the time of the audit out of the total contract of Shs4.5b.

Relatedly, another Shs729m was paid to an independent quality assurance audit firm to provide quality assurance in the development of e-GPS.

The Uganda Land Commission (ULC) was involved in developing user and system requirements as part of the Uganda National Lands Information System as the solution that meets their needs. However, ULC does not utilise the system and is in the process of acquiring a duplicate Land Management System (LMS). A total of Shs500m has so far been committed, which is another wasteful expenditure, according to the audit.

As a result of the piecemeal customised systems, several departments and agencies are operating parallel private data centres, yet government invested in the National Cloud (Data Centre), among others, operated by NITA. Likewise, besides compromising the users’ data, this comes with a huge financial bill for maintenance, including dual power-lines and internet service providers.

Separately, the government using loan financing from different sources implemented four systems to facilitate management of local revenue collection in different urban authorities which are stagnated.

“The government is duplicating activities associated with running these systems, such as the design of the systems, creating interfaces with other government systems such as IFMS, building supporting infrastructure such as networks, system maintenance, among others. This translates in wastage of resources and denies Government other benefits that accrue from a centralised system like easy sharing of information,” the report notes.

Under the Justice, Law and Order Sector (JLOS), the government invested Shs36b on four parallel systems which standalone without being integrated to enable information sharing across the sector.

These are; the Prosecution Case Management Information System by the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, the Court Case Administration System and the Electronic Court Case Management Information System under the Judiciary, the Prisoners Management Information System b, and both the Crime Records Management System and Suspect profiling systems by Uganda Police.

“The lack of systems’ integration inter-linking the various entities such as the Police, DPP, Judiciary and Prisons implies that the transfer of case details between stakeholders for the quick resolution of cases in the pursuit of Justice cannot be achieved. The absence of shared or integrated management systems may also result in inefficient allocation of resources, higher costs of procurement for IT hardware, network equipment and application software as well as duplications in the nature of service support from the suppliers/vendors of the applications and the hardware,” Mr Muwanga noted.

The JLOS institutions require quick access to accurate, and reliable information in order to function well and quickly turn the wheels of the criminal justice system. The lack of such efficiency through an inter-linked computerised system explains case backlog and prison congestion.

Feckless system?

NITA, the statutory body supposed to coordinate IT activities and services across government, declined to comment on this story when contacted.

The agency has in the recent years come under scrutiny over sloppiness of IT services, including fecklessness of the national backbone and e-government infrastructure project (NBI/EGI) whose fourth phase was launched by President Museveni in 2020 while campaigning in Moroto district. It is supposed to anchor the nationwide network on which all agencies and ministries run their systems.

Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary, ICT ministry.

Optical fibre

The NBI is the optical fibre infrastructure while EGI is for interlinking all MDAs. The 24-core, 2.5 GB fibre cable, with potential for upgrade to 10 GB was conceived to lower costs of internet connectivity for government. The connectivity would later be extended to hospitals to facilitate e-health, universities/ research institutions and public schools to support e-learning, and late Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs).

The government ministries and agencies, probably have the worst internet speeds, which some use to justify budgeting millions of shillings to acquire fast internet from private service providers.

NITA, officials, however claimed that the ambitious cable service is used widely across several ministries and departments and across several local governments. An official who preferred to speak off the record said they are challenged by private internet service providers like MTN and Airtel. The agencies which do not use NITA services cite intermittent IT services which necessitates turning to private providers.

However, the ministry of ICT says the fibre cable— NBI/EGI—has during the last six financial years ‘significantly’ brought down the cost of internet, with government saving $180 (Shs631,201) in the FY2018/19 down from $300 (shs1m) in the FY2013/14.

The government in 2006 conceived the NBI/EGI estimated to cost Shs300 billion ($106 million from China’s import Exim Bank. The ambitious fibre-cable was planned to change the way government agencies work (going online), interlink all government operations on a single network to reduce administration costs and promote operational efficiency.



The laying of the NBI/EGI infrastructure, 2,118km of fibre-cables was meant to commence in 2006 to facilitate the Chogm meeting a year later but did not take-off. Phase I of the project kicked off in 2011 and phase II in 2013.

Uganda single sourced a Chinese telecommunications firm, Huawei technologies to implement the project.

All ministries, departments and agencies, according to the plan, are supposed to be connected onto the e-government network that allows services like internet access, video conferencing, data exchange, to mention but a few.

Dr Zawedde said they are ensuring that “there is tax payers’ money being saved through the fibre-cable that the government of Uganda owns.”

