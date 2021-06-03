Blackmail, patronage caused Kadaga’s downfall - Lukwago

By Zadock Amanyisa More by this Author

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago claims former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga thrived on blackmail and patronised MPs. Mr Lukwago made the remarks during NTV’s On the Spot talk show, May 27, hosted by Patrick Kamara. Daily Monitor’s Zadock Amanyisa transcribed the interview.

You take up the mantle once again but this time around, the people are facing an existential threat because we are told that the coronavirus is having a resurgence. What is your plan for us to be able to live in this city safely?

I think there has been too much laxity on the part of government before I come to the plans we have. When we had a lockdown, the idea was that lets go to the drawing board and we make a blueprint that would guide the whole nation on how to engage in this battle because it a battle but just like any other battle, we are expected to get prepared and we work out a roadmap.

Facilities were set up in a hasty manner and were not up to standard but we said, okay fine; they set up and gazetted Nambole as one of facilities, there was Mulago and many others but we were shocked, when the numbers were going down, they said we are closing the facilities well knowing that this pandemic is so complex that you can’t understand its behaviour; today, its subsiding tomorrow there is a resurgence.

We need to understand there are cases; I think the worst hit country now is India. We could pick examples from South Africa and many others so there is no reason as to why they were closing down these facilities. Now Mulago [hospital] is overwhelmed, how many ventilators do they have?

How much of all this is ongoing without the knowledge of the Lord Mayor because you are the political leader of Kampala? We imagine you should be involved at every planning level for the safety and livelihood of the people.

Yes, that’s given and I know you are aware of what has been happening since March last year when we registered the first case here; everything has been centralized. Mr Museveni took it as his own warfare. We have condemned it. Other stakeholders were excluded from the battle.

So, how do you exert your own authority given to you by the people of Kampala?

We are playing other roles. It does not mean that if I am excluded from the structured system, that I can’t play any other role in the fight against Covid-19.

So how have you been going about this?

Should I elaborate how we have been going about this right from the time we got this problem, how we went through that process of the lockdown, the assistance we offered to the people, the kind of measures we also came up within our own local level even within KCCA to say okay fine if the funds have been controlled by the central government and the national task force and they have been controlled by the RDCs, the RCCs and what not, can’t we also improvise from within our own different sources?

Would it also be fair to say in the fight against the pandemic but also the affairs of Kampala somehow it appears the government is doing everything possible to disregard you?

Obviously, this is happening and time and again we point out these issues, not only me; we are talking about wide range of stakeholders. It’s not only the Lord Mayor; the entire local leadership wasn’t involved in this fight. We are tired of lamenting because when we point out these issues, they say; we are tired of you people, always crying, pointing out this, that, we want you people to start acting, be proactive.

Actually Covid-19 exposed how rotten this system is, that we have a personalised government, how everything rotates around one person. Everyone is waiting to hear what Mr Museveni says.

I suppose the technical people in the Health ministry, the permanent secretaries have a lot to play, and they know how to go about this.

Yes, that is why you see Atwine [Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine] trying to talk this, that, doing this and that but it doesn’t work that way because these are not policy makers.

You can’t be the one person making the policy, implementing the same, you’re the accounting officer, it doesn’t work that way.

The people are looking up to you for solutions, for guidance as they navigate through a very rough terrain. How are you ready for this?

The challenge is up to the newly elected Speaker to prove his worth. The country is faced with crisis, Parliament is there, the Speaker is there, why don’t they call an emergency sitting? We can’t wait for other processes to take their natural course because I am sure Mr [Jacob] Oulanyah is waiting for communication from State House as to when the Cabinet will be put in place, they go into the vetting process when this pandemic is continuing to wreak havoc.

By the time we wake up, I don’t know what the situation will be because as we talk, we can’t afford to go back into a lockdown. However much Mr Museveni would wish to have it, it’s not possible. There are factors militating against that; I mean financial, social and otherwise. What is Mr Oulanyah and his team waiting for? If it needs an emergency intervention, it should be spelt out.

There is total disregard here of the SOPs, what would you do to let the people secure their livelihood, to survive to be able to accept the science of SOPs without them being pushed?

It all boils down to one thing, political will; is there a will on the part of this government to involve other stakeholders to participate in the fight against Covid-19?

We have a disease which has battered our lives, our economy. Is this not a warning enough for any person to heed?

We move like unguided troops on the battlefront. There must be a national blueprint, a national framework that would guide this process and it all starts with the Executive to the Legislature and then it cascades down to the ordinary people.

What do you propose for people of Kampala to behave without being pushed?

How you get people on board in any battle depends on the mechanisms that you put in place. You need to interrogate first, factors that bring about the laxity within the public domain.

What should be done right now is to maximise vaccination. We have done enough sensitisation. People are aware of SOPs now.

Countries are now at the stage of carrying out massive vaccination.

The facilities we have are also poor. You go to Kiruddu [hospital] or Naguru hospital, they are not equipped to deal with the same.

What was the approved budget?

Out of the Shs189b budget, there was at least Shs2b set aside for Kampala to cater for hand wash facilities, fuel to facilitate the ambulance system. At least in each division, we had an ambulance system to aid case management kind of response.

Parliament elected the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker. Whereas in the race we had members of the Opposition, Ssemujju Nganda running against Rebecca Kadaga and Jacob Oulanyah.

He got a miserable 15 votes, never mind the factor that FDC [Forum for Democratic Change party] has more than 30 members in the 11th Parliament, so one wonders how come we see members of the Opposition overwhelmingly voting for a member of NRM.

Newly-elected Speaker of the 11th Parliament, Mr Jacob Oulanyah (left) being congratulated by her predecessor, Ms Rebecca Kadaga (right), shortly after the results for Speaker race were announced on May 24 as Dokolo Woman MP, Cecilia Ogwal (centre) looks on. PHOTO/ALEX ESAGALA

Some of us are not surprised by such outcome given the political dynamics at play. A couple of reasons, multiparty hasn’t taken route in this country, so people do not have that strong ethos they have to follow values and attachments to political affiliations, party affiliations and ideologies, it will take some time.

We know the dynamics in the country, politics in the House, politics of patronage and the distortions we have in the country now. You see patronage is such a dangerous phenomenon in any given polity. Our groups in Parliament were divided along the lines of particular formations built by Mr Museveni and Kadaga. They were caught in that fight between Kadaga and Mr Museveni, not driven by the doctrines of separation of powers that they wanted to create an independent Parliament.

But, is it also possible that perhaps NRM had better candidates?

It is not that NRM had better candidates. That would be an insult to my brother Ssemujju. He had better credentials, if you wanted an independent Parliament, the Parliament would execute its own constitutional mandate. You needed the caliber Ssemujju to be at the helm of the August House.

You have a Museveni who has built an empire, an empire thrives on patronage.

Would you want to say that some these colleagues in Parliament were in the market to be bought?

Kadaga tried to build her own empire, which empire thrived on black mail. She blackmailed Mr Museveni and patronised MPs and that was an empire within an empire.

These are empires which have been built over the years. Kadaga has been there for decades and systematically, she built her own empire and she colonised some MPs.

Seventy per cent of the MPs are new, our sisters and brothers were not in the 10th parliament.

That’s a different matter, If you want me to go into that I will also go there but I wanted to explain these two blocks; the empire Mr Museveni built over the years, he wouldn’t allow Kadaga to continue with her chiefdom within that empire. Actually the fight was about Mr Museveni crushing Kadaga’s empire.

There are those who had illusions that Kadaga would always manoeuvre her way and if you can be in her good books, you keep getting her favours.

If you’re ideologically grounded and you are committed to your party in a secret ballot, you vote according to what the forces of change would have required you to do.

The troops were not properly guided and rallied. We have a leadership crisis. We needed to have a political platform where leaders of different political parties would come together and properly guide the troops in Parliament and come up with a common voice.

The Speaker we have now was until a few years back a member of the UPC. The Deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among, was until 2020 a member of the FDC. So for the people who are in the Opposition and can see Jacob Oulanyah can move from the UPC and become Speaker, Among moved from the FDC and one year later became the Deputy Speaker, don’t you think that we are likely to see another wave of the Opposition cross to NRM?

The more you get one person staying in office for a long period of time, the more you get such political dynamics at play where you find people getting despondent, people becoming frustrated, people becoming hopeless.

You are taking your 3rd term in office, the overwhelming majority of the council they have given you is NUP, your longevity does not determine who ever is to come

For me, it’s the will of the people and for Mr Museveni it’s a different matter. His power lies somewhere else. He plays politics of carrot and stick he has mastered that politics of where you refuse to play ball, you pay heavily and they are very few who can resist that.

What lessons have you picked from the exercise of electing the Speaker and Deputy Speaker?

Our teams in Parliament have got leadership crisis, leadership challenge which must be addressed and probably it goes beyond the confines of Parliament.

Considering that overwhelming majority that the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker got from the NRM, it appears like President Museveni and the NRM have a chance if they wanted to make constitutional amendments.

